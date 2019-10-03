The Thunder Basin football team has one more hurdle on its quest for the No. 1 seed throughout the state playoffs.
For the second straight year, the 4A class is separated by the top four teams — Thunder Basin (5-0), Sheridan (4-1), Natrona County (4-1) and Cheyenne East (4-1) — and then the rest. The Bolts already have taken down two of their three largest threats this season with wins over Sheridan and East. Friday, they have a chance to make a clean sweep.
No. 3-ranked Natrona County will make the 125-mile road trip to Gillette to face the top-ranked Bolts at 7 p.m., and both squads have momentum coming in. While Thunder Basin took care of business against Campbell County 51-14 last week, the Mustangs made a statement to the rest of 4A football.
The Mustangs fell several spots in the WyoPreps Coaches and Media Poll following a 31-7 loss to Sheridan two weeks ago, but rebounded with a 38-35 victory over East last week in double overtime. The win puts the Mustangs firmly back in the chase for one of the top playoff seeds.
“On film, (Natrona) looked like a completely different team than they did against Sheridan,” TBHS coach Trent Pikula said. “NC’s the one team in 4A that we haven’t beat in our two years, so we want this one.”
Thunder Basin has faced some of the state’s top rushing attacks in Sheridan and Campbell County, but the Mustangs bring a different challenge. The Bolts will have to contend with much more than a featured back.
Natrona has two talented running backs, all-stater Dante Wallace and Braxton Bundy, who are both in the top 10 in rushing this season. They’re paired with a quarterback who promises to be the toughest dual-threat player the Bolts will see this season, Pikula said.
Harrison Taubert has been an efficient passer for Natrona County, throwing for 11 touchdowns and three interceptions, but he also ranks fifth in the state in rushing at 75 yards per game. Controlling the line of scrimmage is the one of the biggest keys for the Bolts on Friday, because if they don’t, the Mustangs have the players to run all over the field.
“Last year, if you go back, Wallace really hurt us. He rattled off a lot of big runs and a lot of times we had him in the backfield and he was able to break tackles,” Pikula said. “Taubert is extremely quick. When he keeps it, he is a running back. He gets in the hole and he makes moves and can really hurt you.”
If any team is equipped for the task, it’s the Bolts. Their front seven have been stout all season and have established themselves as the top rush defense in the state.
Senior linebacker Caleb Driskill, who leads the state in tackles, said the defense is preparing for a run-heavy attack the majority of the time. However, he’s also concerned about being drawn in by that rushing attack and surrendering long passes over the top.
“It’s going to show that our whole defense can play Friday night, because we’re going to have to use everyone,” Driskill said. “It’s definitely going to take a total team to win Friday night, so I look forward to it.”
Offensively, the pressure is squarely on the big shoulders of the offensive line again, which has answered the bell the last couple of weeks. Pikula has been pleased with the improvement, especially in pass blocking, but Natrona notoriously has a lot of talent up front.
The Mustangs were able to create problems for East last week with constant pressure on the outside and Pikula expects more of the same this week. They run a 4-4 defense with “very active” linebackers, Pikula said, which is how they create a lot of pressure.
Under center, Bolts quarterback Mason Hamilton has yet to recapture his dazzling form from last year, but his numbers still rank second in the state. He is coming off his biggest performance of the season against the Camels, where he racked up 382 passing yards and four touchdowns. Two of those were to Blaine Allen, who also had a breakout game.
Both teams have a ton to play for Friday night. The Mustangs have a chance to force a three-way tie with Sheridan and Thunder Basin, which would have huge playoff implications.
A Mustangs win would mean that the top three teams in the standings would all have wins against each other, which would result in a coin flip for seeding. The Bolts have their sights firmly set on the No. 1 seed entering the playoffs and want to control their own destiny at all costs.
“We want the challenge. They’re definitely a good team, but this is step six and we’re just going to have to play our game and we’ll be OK,” Driskill said.
