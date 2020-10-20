Football
Thunder Basin shuts out Natrona County 40-0
The Bolts went on the road and took immediate control of the game on both sides of the ball against Natrona County. Thunder Basin’s defense allowed just 103 rushing yards to the Mustangs while putting up 434 total yards of offense in the win.
Senior Jaxon Pikula led TBHS on the ground again with 197 yards on 24 carries, and he scored a pair of touchdowns. Hayden Lunberg added two touchdowns while his twin brother Hunter Lunberg had a rushing touchdown of his own.
Ty Myers led the team in receiving with six catches for 96 yards while Andre Felton had three catches for 40 yards and a touchdown.
The Bolts improved to 7-1 and extended their win streak to four games.
Campbell County loses to Sheridan 49-0
A longtime rivalry game for the Campbell County High School football team turned into a disappointing blowout for the Camels during a 49-0 loss to Sheridan on Friday.
Sheridan shut out the Camels despite Campbell County having 11 possessions in the game. Five of those drives ended with punts while another five ended with turnovers. The only drive that didn’t end in a punt, fumble or interception was as time expired going into halftime.
Defensively, the Camels were burned early by the Broncs both in the air and on the ground.
The Broncs also had 11 drives, scoring touchdowns on seven of them.
The Camels fell out of playoff contention with the loss and a Laramie victory Friday. Campbell County drops to 1-7 and will end the 2020 season with a home game against Kelly Walsh Friday.
Cross-country
Thunder Basin boys, girls place 4th at conference meet
The Thunder Basin High School boys and girls cross-country teams both placed fourth of six teams at the 4A East Conference meet in Cheyenne on Friday.
The girls were led by 11th-place finisher Rylee Brandon with a time of 22 minutes, 9.81 secondws.
Behind Brandon for the girls were Abby Arnold (17th), Hailee Morgado (19th), Madison Lubben (25th), Violet Timmons (26th), Kaitlyn Mansheim (27th) and Dani Jones (34th).
The top finisher for the Thunder Basin boys was Zach Mansheim at 14th with a time of 18:57.96.
Finishers for the boys team behind Mansheim were Alex Draper (17th), Cael Porter (19th), David Gordon (22nd), Carter Matthews (23rd), Jackson Zabel (31st) and Nick Juelfs (34th).
The Campbell County High School girls team finished fifth and the boys sixth at the conference meet.
The Camel girls were led by a top-10 finish from junior Reilly Wilson (ninth) with a time of 21:58.06.
Behind Wilson for the girls was Averi Dewine (18th), Makayla Mayer (20th), Catlynn Stewart (35th) and Bella Sheehan (36th).
For the boys, junior Sam Kjerstad led the Camels with a time of 18:53.72 to put him at 13th place.
Behind Kjerstad was Jon Giraby (21st), Braik Hurm (25th), Dyson Dana (36th) and Lane Mueller (39th).
Both Thunder Basin and Campbell County travel to Casper for the state meet, which begins at 10 a.m. Saturday.
Volleyball
Gillette has first matches canceled because of virus
The Cheyenne East and Cheyenne Central high school volleyball teams canceled games in Gillette with both Campbell County and Thunder Basin high schools Saturday over COVID-19 concerns, said CCHS Activities Director Zach Schmidt.
The Cheyenne schools were scheduled to play at Thunder Basin and Campbell County at noon and 4 p.m. Saturday. Contract tracing prompted the Cheyenne East team to be quarantined for a two-week period, which started Oct. 9, according to Wyosports.net.
While this is the first high school sports cancellation caused by COVID-19 for Thunder Basin and Campbell County, the Sheridan Broncs volleyball team also is in quarantine, said CCHS coach Marcy Befus.
With the regional tournament slated for Oct. 29 and state for Nov. 7, the volleyball playoffs could be in jeopardy if COVID-19 cases continue to surface in school districts across the state, Schmidt said.
“To say it’s not worrisome a little bit about the postseason, sure that’s out there too, but we’ve been mostly worried this fall about whether our kids are safe and our staff are as safe as they can be,” Schmidt said.
While the Saturday games were outright canceled, Schmidt said the Campbell County volleyball programs will continue with their seasons as planned.
For the Bolts, the cancellations leave two regular season matches remaining. Thunder Basin is scheduled to host Casper Kelly Walsh on Friday before traveling to Sheridan on Saturday.
The Camels also are tentatively scheduled to play Sheridan at home Friday before traveling to Casper to wrap up the regular season against Kelly Walsh on Saturday.
— News Record Staff
