The No. 21-ranked Gillette College women (24-3) beat Sheridan College 75-60 on the road Thursday to stay undefeated against its rival in two contests this season.
Kobe King-Hawea, a freshman from Point Cook, Australia, led the Pronghorns with 28 points, shooting 9-21 from the field. Teammate Molly Coleman, also of Australia, was second on the team with 16 points, scoring on 50% of her field goal shots.
King-Hawea also led Gillette with 11 boards to tally a double-double, and freshman teammate Sydney Prather of Big Timber, Montana, also had a double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds.
The Sheridan Generals (15-11) were led by former Thunder Basin High School standout Madi Miller, who scored 30 points, including making all 12 of her free throws. There were no other Generals in double digit scoring.
Gillette out-shot Sheridan 38% to 26% and out rebounded the Generals 51-40.
The Pronghorns also shot 48% from 3-point range, with King-Hawea hitting on 7-10 from beyond the arc.
The Pronghorns beat the Generals 99-84 on Jan. 22.
Gillette College plays next at 2 p.m. Saturday against Laramie County Community College (18-9) at the Pronghorn Center.
