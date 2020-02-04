The Gillette Wild were swept by the Missoula Junior Bruins and lost their hold on the final playoff spot in the Frontier Division of the North American Tier III Hockey League (NA3HL) standings.
In an away weekend at Missoula, Montana, (13-25), the Wild (18-22) lost 6-4 on Friday before dropping Saturday’s finale 4-1.
Gillette was winning going into the third period on Friday, then it gave up four goals in the final period. A similar scenario happened on Saturday when the Wild were tied 1-1 going into the final frame, then gave up three goals.
Wild forward and leading scorer Declan Young scored a goal and an assist in the first game before he got ejected for boarding late in the game. Young has 41 goals and 38 assists this season for 79 total points. Forward Tyler Kaminski is second on the team with 49 points.
Gillette’s Will Dillard scored the only Wild goal in the second game.
Wild goalie Shane Phillips saved 24-30 shots Friday and other goalie Luc Haggit, a Spanish Fort, Alabama, native saved 32-26 shots.
Yellowstone (17-20) defeated Sheridan (31-7) by a score of 4-3 on Friday, and then dropped the second game 4-2. Yellowstone now has 37 points to Gillette’s 36. The teams are fighting for the fourth and final playoff spot with seven games left in the regular season.
The teams will meet in the final weekend series of the season Feb. 28-29 at Riley Arena in Cody.
The Wild play next at 7:05 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Spirit Hall Ice Arena at Cam-plex against the Helena Bighorns (12-25).
