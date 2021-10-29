For the second straight season, the Thunder Basin and Campbell County high school volleyball teams met in the first round of the Class 4A East regional tournament. The eight-team tournament started Friday at CCHS.
Thunder Basin opened the tournament with a three-set sweep of crosstown Campbell County, beating the Camels 25-23, 27-25 and 25-20 to move on to the regional semifinals.
Friday's match between the two Gillette schools was closer than the final score would indicate. While the Bolts won all three sets, the Camels battled and nearly won the second set before falling 27-25.
Despite losing to Thunder Basin, the Camels;s season is still alive in the loser's bracket of the tournament. The Camels will face No. 8 seed Cheyenne South at 9 a.m. Saturday.
The Bison lost to No. 1 seed Kelly Walsh in three sets Friday.
Thunder Basin moved on to face Kelly Walsh in the regional semifinals Friday afternoon, falling to the Trojans in three sets 25-18, 25-22 and 25-21. The Bolts beat the Trojans in five sets last week but Kelly Walsh returned its star player, Peyton Carruth, for the regional tournament.
The Bolts also move to the loser's bracket where they will face the winner of No. 6 seed Sheridan and No. 7 seed Cheyenne Central. The Broncs and the Indians will play at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at CCHS.
The top 4 teams will qualify for the state tournament next weekend in Casper. The Bolts will have to win its match with either Central or Sheridan to qualify while the Camels will have to win two consecutive matches to make it to state for the first time since 2017.
