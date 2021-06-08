Mike and Shelli Lind have a routine from April through September.
Shelli works as a bookkeeper while Mike has made his living working on the railroad since 1992. After working full-time during the week, the couple need a healthy and legal way to blow off some steam on weekends.
While they’ve been married for five years, Mike and Shelli also have been racing cars with and against each other on Friday and Saturday nights since they met. But they don’t just cruise onto the dirt race tracks as partners. Mike and Shelli also compete against each other in Wissota Mod 4 events.
The couple arrived at the Gillette Thunder Speedway at 6 p.m. Saturday. They’d raced the night before in Rapid City, South Dakota.
The Linds returned to their home base to run the Pack the Stands Month of Money Series Finale. The routine is always the same for the couple at the racetrack.
After parking their pickup in the pit area, the pair began to unload their two Mod 4s out of a large, white trailer hitched to the truck. Mike’s car came out first.
It’s orange body has a green “69” painted on both sides. It’s the third car he’s had since meeting Shelli after totaling two others while racing.
Shelli’s car followed, which was covered in dark blue and sports No. 55. The couple had just over an hour to inspect the vehicles and fuel them up before their first race together in the first heat of the Wissota Mod 4.
Off the track
Mike had an immediate interest in Shelli before they had met. That’s because Mike watched his future wife race as the only female Mod 4 driver at the time.
But the couple didn’t meet at the race track.
“We met at the (American) Legion,” Shelli said. “He was playing darts.”
Mike and Shelli were introduced through some racing friends and immediately starting talking about racing.
“He was listening and then he turned around and said, ‘You’re Shelli,’” Shelli said. “He knew me because he had been in the stands when I was racing.”
The command and control Shelli showed behind the wheel immediately stood out to Mike. While she was the only woman racing in the Mod 4 events at the time, Shelli showed no fear on the track.
After the couple was married in 2015, they began racing together the following summer.
Mike’s favorite part of racing with his wife is competing against each other. Shelli agrees, saying the competition between the two is real.
“I like kicking his a--,” Shelli said.
On the track
Nobody at Gillette Thunder Speedway races only for prize money. Like most others in the sport, any money Mike or Shelli earns goes right back into their cars.
“You don’t make any money at this,” Shelli said. “You’re lucky if you make enough to pay for the fuel.”
“It’s an expensive addiction,” Mike added.
The bare minimum price for a running Mod 4 is around $5,000 Shelli said. To actually be competitive, an additional $6,000 would need to be put into the motor.
Another costly part of the hobby is time spent in the garage. While Shelli and Mike both work full-time jobs, working another 30 hours a week on their cars isn’t out of the ordinary.
What keeps Shelli and Mike coming back to the track every summer isn’t fame or fortune. It’s the thrill each gets behind the wheel of their cars.
“It’s the speed,” Mike said.
“Once you’ve been in a race car, you don’t ever stop,” Shelli added.
This is Shelli’s ninth season racing in Gillette while Mike started in 2014. The sport gives the couple an opportunity to spend time together during road trips and long summer nights at the track.
Shelli and Mike have created their own family after meeting each other. But the Linds also have a sense of family with those they race with and against every weekend.
“We not only hangout at the track, but we hang out during the offseason,” Shelli said. “If somebody breaks down and somebody else has the parts and we can get them back on the track that night, we’re going to do it. And that’s just really enjoyable to have so much support.”
“We’re all just out here to race,” Mike added.
Mike remembers one race where he totaled his car by hitting both Shelli’s and another car. He ended taking Shelli to the hospital for her injuries that night.
“We got home and the other racers had put everything together and our cars were sitting in our driveway,” Shelli said.
Racing offers Mike and Shelli an escape from their everyday lives. Like most of the racing community, there’s nowhere else they’d rather be on a Saturday night than at the track.
But racing together also offers them a chance to share their passion for racing. On the track they may battle to pass each other, but off the track they’ve never been closer.
Thinking back to the night they met at the American Legion, Shelli had a feeling their relationship would involve a lot of racing talk. But on that day six years ago, Shelli also had a feeling she and Mike would do more than just talk about their shared interests.
In it together
Gillette Thunder Speedway uses a random number generator to determine where racers will lineup that night. On Saturday, Shelli was the lucky one to draw the pull.
The pull is the racer who starts in the front left. After she learned of her position, Shelli celebrated to herself with a punch of excitement in the air.
The pull is where any racer wants to start a race, she said. That’s because the pull means you start in first place.
“You don’t have to pass anybody, you just have to have no one pass you,” Shelli said.
Mike was lined up three positions away from his wife for the first heat, starting in the second row on the right in fourth place.
At 7:20 p.m., the drivers maneuvered their Mod 4s onto the track. As the nine cars drove past, a cloud of dust blew into the stands.
The crowd at the speedway rose, some shielded their eyes from the blistering sun and gusts of dust. When the race eventually starts, Shelli and Mike forget about life off the track.
Then, there are no work assignments waiting for them Monday morning. They don’t think about their bills or what parts they’ll need to buy next for their race cars.
Once the race starts, nothing exists but the driving.
About halfway through the eight laps of this run, a delay is called after Hayden Minchow’s No. 16 car is wrecked and unable to continue.
After the pause, Shelli is passed. Shortly after, she’s passed again. Mike fell to nearly the back of the line but continued to push through.
The race ended with Steve Schicketanz of Casper in first place. After starting in eight place, South Dakotan Clint Jensen finished second, followed by Sheridan’s Dennis Keesling and Casper’s Stephen Schicketanz II.
No. 00 Jeff Kittle of Casper was fifth.
Then, Shelli crossed the finish line. Right behind her was Mike.
The pair returned to the pits to regroup. While frustrated with their finishes, Shelli had one more to go that night while Mike had two.
Every race night, Gillette Thunder Speedway randomly selects racers to compete in a dash. The race is five laps and the winner takes home $50 cash.
On Saturday, Mike was one of the dashers. A short time after taking seventh of eight racers in that first heat, he was third in the dash.
The couple again recouped at their trailer. Inside is a large cooler filled with water, soda and plenty of ice to combat the 90-degree heat.
The most important race of the night, the feature race, was still on the docket. The main event for the Mod 4 division was the longest one yet, taking racers around the track 15 times.
Shelli’s No. 55 car rolled out one last time, followed closely behind by Mike’s No. 69. It’s the last race at their home track this weekend.
The racers started in the positions they finished in the first heat. For Shelli, that was sixth. For Mike, seventh.
The familiar whirls of dirt picked up as the cars made their way on the track. The crowd started cheering, the racers revving their engines.
Only eight cars were in the main event after Minchow withdrew. And as the race unfolded, both Linds struggled to move up.
After 15 laps, Shelli finished right where she started: sixth. Mike dropped a spot, finishing eighth.
Shelli and Mike quickly were back to their routine in the pits. They loaded Shelli’s car in the trailer first, followed by Mike’s.
The weekend wasn’t over. They traveled to Sheridan on Sunday for another set of races before both returned to work first thing Monday morning.
