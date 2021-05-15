BASEBALL
Former ’Rider Hayden Sylte gets 1st college win
Hayden Sylte, a 2020 Thunder Basin High School graduate, earned the first college win of his career at North Dakota State University on Monday.
Sylte was a four-year player for the Post 42 Roughriders American Legion baseball team and won the Wyoming Pitcher of the Year award in 2019.
His first win came at home against Concordia College of Minnesota. Sylte threw three innings and allowed two earned runs on three hits but was able to strike out three to earn the win.
On the season, Sylte has pitched six innings as a true freshman and has five strikeouts.
FOOTBALL
Mustangs ink 3-year deal with Cam-plex
The Wyoming Mustangs professional indoor football team will call the Wyoming Center at Cam-plex home for at least the next three years after signing a new agreement with the facility Tuesday morning.
The team, which plays in the Champions Indoor Football League, has been an immediate success so far in its first season in Gillette. In five homes games, average attendance has been roughly 3,500 fans, said owner Keith Russ.
The Mustangs lead the CIF in attendance, Russ said.
Mustangs players are living in the Inspiration Hall dormitory at Gillette College. While no official agreement has been made to continue the arrangement beyond this season, Russ said that the plan is to continue to partner with the college for player housing during the season.
“We meet with the college every week and we talked about it yesterday,” Russ said. “That’s definitely what we’re hoping for. It’s really just going to depend on if they’ve got students in there or not next year.”
Tuesday was an exciting day for the Mustangs, Russ said. The owner anticipates at least three more years of giving fans in Gillette fast-paced and entertaining football.
“We’re just looking forward to continuing to work in the community,” Russ said. “We’re looking forward to continuing to work with our partners and the local businesses that we’ve become friends with.
“We’re just trying to keep it here in the community.”
On April 30, Russ announced plans to field a second CIF team in Billings, Montana. The team there has yet to be named and will join the Mustangs and the rest of the CIF in competition next season.
SOFTBALL
Registration open for adult softball league
The Campbell County Parks and Recreation Department is taking registrations for an adult softball league until May 31. Cost of registration is $500 for men’s, women’s and coed divisions.
League play will start the week of June 7. A captains meeting will be held at the Campbell County Recreation Center at 6 p.m. June 3.
For more information, call Doug Meade at 307-682-8527.
SOCCER
Season ends for Camels in regional quarterfinals
The Campbell County High School boys and girls soccer teams both lost in the quarterfinal round of the Class 4A East Regional Tournament Thursday afternoon at CCHS. The losses kept both teams out of the state tournament next weekend in Cheyenne.
The boys went into the regional tournament as the No. 5 seed and paired up with No. 4 seed Laramie. After one half, the Camels and Plainsmen were tied 0-0 but Laramie was able to pull away in the second half.
The Plainsmen scored three goals in the second half to beat Campbell County 3-0. All three goals were scored in a 10-minute span.
The Camel boys ended the season with a 3-12 record and 3-5-0-5 in conference play.
The Campbell County girls were the No. 6 seed in the tournament and were matched up with No. 3 seed Sheridan in the quarterfinals. Like the boys, the Camel girls played well as a team in the first half and went into halftime with a 1-0 lead after freshman Sydnee Streitz scored with four minutes left in the first half.
But the Broncs would score the last two goals of the game to win 2-1 and lock up their spot in the state tournament while eliminating Campbell County.
The Camel girls ended the season 3-11 and 3-9-0-1 in conference play.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.