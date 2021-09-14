The Campbell County High School volleyball team went 2-3 at the Star Valley Invitational this weekend.
The Camels started the tournament with a two-set win over Jackson 25-23 and 25-21 before dropping to Rich County of Utah in three sets 18-25, 25-17 and 25-13.
Campbell County beat Cokeville in three sets 25-23, 25-24 and 25-23 before losing its last two matches of the tournament. The Camels fell to Evanston 25-22 and 25-23 and to Star Valley 25-17 and 25-19.
The Camels fell to 7-10 on the season. CCHS will return to the court for a conference match against Kelly Walsh on Thursday.
The Camels and Trojans will play at 6 p.m. in Casper.
