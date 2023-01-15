Campbell County girls wrestling finished fourth in the Thoman-Jackman girls tournament in Green River, while the boys struggled.
The Camels had two girls finish with top-two results in the tournament. Both LouAnn Bryant and Harley Hunter came in second in the 135-pound and 190-pound weight classes, respectively. Bryant faced three wrestlers and earned the team 20 points.
