CCHS Girls Basketball Vs. RC Stevens
Buy Now

Campbell County’s Cami Curtis drives to the basket as Rapid City Stevens’ Brie Karna defends Friday, Jan. 13, 2023 at Campbell County High School in Gillette.

 News Record Photo/Ed Glazar

After a close loss to Sheridan on Friday, Campbell County High School (13-7) girls basketball beat Natrona County High School (9-12) with last-second free throws to win by one.

The Camels for the most part held the lead over the Mustangs through the night, but the game was always close. After one quarter, the Camels held a three-point lead. That lead held through the end of the half as the first half score ended 25-22.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.