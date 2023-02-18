After a close loss to Sheridan on Friday, Campbell County High School (13-7) girls basketball beat Natrona County High School (9-12) with last-second free throws to win by one.
The Camels for the most part held the lead over the Mustangs through the night, but the game was always close. After one quarter, the Camels held a three-point lead. That lead held through the end of the half as the first half score ended 25-22.
