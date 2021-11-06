Seamus Casey earns All-American honors at national preseason tournament

Seamus Casey wasn’t nervous going into last weekend’s Brian Keck Memorial Preseason National wrestling tournament.
Casey and his father, Paul, spent the majority of the 13-hour drive to Des Moines, Iowa, talking about goals. Wrestling is a sport centered on discipline, which was one of the main reasons Paul encouraged his son to join the sport 12 years ago.
Casey was on his way to join 1,252 other high school wrestlers from across the country. His main goal was to make the same 13-hour drive back to Gillette as a preseason All-American.
Fifty-nine other wrestlers stood before him and a title in the 160-pound weight class. One wrestler, Drake Rhodes of Montana, traveled to the tournament having already committed to the defending Division I national champions of the University of Iowa.
Casey respected the competition that stood in front of him. But he wasn’t afraid of it.
“It was intense,” Casey said. “Every guy in the bracket had a one- or two-point match away from each other so it was definitely on another level.”
Casey powered through the bracket, winning his first two matches before finishing the tournament with a 5-3 record. His first loss came to the eventual third-place finisher, Chris Moore of Illinois, in a 1-0 decision.
Casey won three consecutive matches in the consolation bracket before ending with two losses to finish in eighth place. The 5-3 individual record gave him a title he’d never had before.
After the tournament’s closing ceremonies, Casey and his father drove down a desolate Iowa highway toward the Nebraska border. The Thunder Basin High School senior was all smiles during the 13-hour drive back to Gillette.
That’s because Casey was coming home a preseason All-American.
Building the momentum
Casey has never felt better going into his 12th year of organized wrestling.
Most teenagers go through plenty of changes throughout their high school years, but Casey may take the cake in terms of growth spurts.
As a freshman, Casey wrestled at 106 pounds. He moved up to 120 pounds as a sophomore and again to 145 pounds as a junior. Now he’s looking to win a state title for Thunder Basin at 160 pounds.
“I grew a bunch height-wise last year and I was kind of a string bean at that weight (145 pounds),” Casey said. “I wanted to put on some mass so I just drank a bunch of protein shakes this summer and lifted every day.
“I just wanted to get as strong as I could for this upcoming season and 160 just ended up being a weight that worked really well for me.”
Regardless of weight class, Casey has found plenty of success through his first three years of high school. He’s finished in the top 3 at the Class 4A state tournament each of his first three seasons, including second place as a freshman and third place during his sophomore and junior years.
The goal now is to use the momentum gained from last weekend’s preseason tournament to propel himself going into his senior year at Thunder Basin.
“I want to win a state title this year,” Casey said. “I’ve come up short all three years so I’m definitely looking to make that happen this year.”
Looking beyond the Class 4A state tournament, Casey also has his sights set on earning All-American honors for a second time during nationals after the season.
Creating a brotherhood
Casey is no stranger to heights.
Aside from climbing the podium consistently for wrestling, the high school senior is also an avid climber.
As a freshman, Casey was featured on Marvel’s Hero Project,” a documentary series on the new Disney Plus streaming platform. The show featured Casey’s “Dream of 13” fundraising campaign, a project he created when he was 13 years old.
Casey used his climbing skills to raise 13 scholarships, worth $5,000 each, to give to Folds of Honor, a charity that distributes the scholarships to spouses and children of dead or disabled military veterans.
Casey still uses climbing outside of wrestling season to build relationships, stay in shape and to earn a few bucks. He works as a climbing guide at the Campbell County Recreation Center and still does the fundraising climb every year.
This summer, the Dream of 13 climb featured one of Wyoming’s most successful wrestlers. Bryce Meredith was a four-time state champion at Cheyenne Central before becoming a Division I national champion at the University of Wyoming.
Casey and Meredith climbed Devils Tower together in July to raise money for Folds of Honor.
Meeting Meredith is just one example of Casey’s favorite part of wrestling. Aside from the brotherhood he’s built with his teammates at Thunder Basin, Casey also has befriended several wrestlers from all across the state.
Casey was one of three Wyoming wrestlers to represent the Cowboy State at the Brian Keck Memorial tournament last weekend. He was accompanied by three-time state champion Cody Phelps of Pinedale and two-time state champion Lane Ewing of Douglas.
While wrestling has a big individual component on the mat, it is outside the gym that Casey feels at home within the close-knit wrestling community.
New year, new goals
Looking ahead to the start of his senior wrestling senior next month, Casey credits his dad for helping him accomplish his preseason All-American status.
Casey is thankful for all the long cross-country road trips and the money and time his dad spent taking him to tournaments to prepare him for last weekend.
“It was cool to experience the tournament with my dad,” Casey said. “He’s been in my corner since I started when I was 6 years old and he’s put in just as much work as I have to help me achieve my goals.
“It was cool to achieve one of my goals with him in my corner.”
Casey has never seen the top of the Class 4A podium, but he’s more motivated than ever to change that this year. With the momentum from last weekend’s preseason tournament, Casey is going into his senior year with an edge over the other wrestlers in the state.
And that edge is confidence.
