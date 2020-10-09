Volleyball
Sage Valley eighth grade B loses to Twin Spruce
The Sage Valley Junior High eighth grade B volleyball team lost a closely contested match against cross-town rival Twin Spruce 25-8 and 25-22.
Sage Valley won the third exhibition game 15-8, but still fell short.
The team looks to end on a high note entering its last week of play, coach Jason Hendrix said.
Sage Valley seventh grade B team loses to Twin Spruce in three sets
The Sage Valley Junior High seventh grade B team played cross-town opponent Twin Spruce Thursday, losing in three sets.
Twin Spruce won the first set 25-20 before Sage Valley won the second set 25-10. Though they battled the whole way, Sage Valley dropped the third set 25-17 to lose the match.
Megan Petterson and Emily Scutt both had ten serves and three aces each. Mia Schurtz had five assists and Megan Patterson had three kills.
Sage Valley seventh grade B tops Sheridan
The Sage Valley Junior High seventh grade B team beat the Sheridan Broncs last Saturday in three sets, winning 25-23, 20-25 and 25-12.
CeCe Percy led the team in both setting and serving with 10 serves and an ace. Emily Schutt had two kills and Tenasey Leisey added a block.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.