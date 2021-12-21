Eleven teams from four different states met for the annual Pat Weede Memorial wrestling tournament this weekend at Cam-plex.
Campbell County and Thunder Basin hosted Douglas, Powell, Sheridan, Natrona County, Rock Springs, Butte and Sidney of Montana, Scottsbluff of Nebraska and Bismarck Century of North Dakota.
The two-day tournament was a marathon consisting of nine duals for each team. Rapid City Central of South Dakota had to drop out of the tournament Thursday because of illness.
Bolts go 5-4
Thunder Basin finished the weekend with a 5-4 record as a team during the dual tournament. The Bolts beat Butte 37-35, Sidney 45-36, Powell 55-24, Rock Springs 45-18 and Douglas 50-30.
Thunder Basin lost to Scottsbluff 37-33, Bismarck Century 45-34, Natrona County 47-36 and Sheridan 43-21.
TBHS coach Mikah Kadera was happy with the way his team battled through the marathon of matches over the weekend. Win or lose, it was nice to face some out of state competition for the first time in two years after meets were limited to just Wyoming opponents because of COVID-19 last year.
“The Pat Weede is always great competition,” Kadera said. “This year was no exception.”
This weekend was the Bolts’ second competition of the season. Thunder Basin started the season at the Rapid City Invite last weekend.
Now with two preseason tournaments under its belt, Kadera has been able to pinpoint what each individual wrestler on his team needs to continue working on in practice moving forward.
“We definitely have a lot of work still to do,” Kadera said. “I think that the kids know it and they’re ready to get after it. It’s all about improving each and every week and not making the same mistakes.”
Juniors Dillon Glick and Lane Catlin both went undefeated over the weekend. Catlin went 7-0 in the heavyweight division and Glick went 5-0 at 220 pounds.
Sophomore Jais Rose went 8-1 at 145 pounds and sophomore Antonio Avila went 7-2 at 132 pounds. Senior Cael Porter went 7-2 at 152 pounds.
The Bolts will three-week break before returning to the mat Jan. 7 for the Shane Shatto Invite in Douglas. Kadera’s goal now is for his team enjoy the winter break while also focusing on the ultimate goal of competing for a state title at the end of February.
“We can’t be OK with where we’re at and where we’ve been,” Kadera said. “We have to continue getting better if we want to reach our goals this year.”
Camels finish 2-7
After starting the season at the Powell Invite last week, Campbell County also ran into some strong competition at Cam-plex on Friday and Saturday.
The Camels lost to Scottsbluff 69-9, Butte 65-16, Sidney 60-23, Bismarck Century 53-26, Natrona County 63-15, Sheridan 63-15 and Douglas 45-36. Campbell County’s two wins came against Rock Springs 48-30 and Powell 51-30.
“It was a long a grinder,” CCHS coach Clay Rodgers said. “They added three duals to it this year. It was a long, grinding two days but it was good for us.”
The Pat Weede Memorial has long been known for attracting some of the best talent in the region to Gillette. This year was Butte’s first year coming down from Montana, Rodgers said.
Scottsbluff had the most success as a team, winning eight of its nine duals over the weekend.
Campbell County’s leading wrestlers were Logan Ketterling, Lucas Hill and Colt Welsh. Ketterling went 6-3 at 160 pounds, Hill was 6-2 at 138 pounds and Welsh was 6-3 at 120 pounds.
Rodgers was also impressed with freshman Tayce Lake at 106 pounds. Lake went 4-5 against some solid competition in his weight class, Rodgers said. He was coming off an undefeated weekend in Powell for Campbell County’s JV team, Rodgers said.
Like Thunder Basin, the Camels will also take a long pause in the season before returning for the Shane Shatto Invite next month. The goal for Rodgers and his team will be to stay motivated through the holidays in both training and staying at the appropriate weight.
“If it’s important to them, they’ll go work out on their own,” Rodgers said. “They’ll have to keep their weight down a little bit and continue to work on their conditioning but I just try to get them to realize that I want them to take responsibility for it.
“If it’s important to them, they’ll take care of it and think about it. If it’s not too important to them, then they won’t do anything during their days off.”
