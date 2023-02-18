Campbell County High School (6-13) lost in heartbreaking fashion to Sheridan High School (13-4) on a pair of free throws with .3 seconds remaining in the contest on Friday night in Gillette.
The Camels came close to pulling off the upset at home, even leading the Broncs 37-24 at halftime. The 13-point deficit going into halftime was the largest lead for Campbell County High School in the game.
