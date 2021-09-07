Camel Brant Morrison wins Buffalo Invite
Campbell County High School senior Brant Morrison won the Buffalo Invite at the Buffalo Golf Club this weekend with a two-day score of 155.
Morrison shot an 81 on Thursday before storming into first place with a score of 74 on day two to win the tournament by one stroke over Sheridan’s Brock Owings.
Campbell County’s Jackson Evans also finished inside the top 5 in fifth place with a score of 160. Thunder Basin’s Leigton Holden finished seventh at 166 and Thunder Basin’s Ethan Shelledy and Campbell County’s Peyton Wasson tied for ninth place with a score of 169.
Dawson Reed was the fifth boys golfer for the Camels and shot a 180. The Campbell County boys team finished second overall in the tournament.
The Thunder Basin girls team took second place in the tournament while the girls team finished third. Deegan Williams shot 171, Bodie Williams shot 180 and Jayce Delancey shot 189 for the Bolt boys.
For the TBHS girls, Darby Barstad led the way with a score of 173, followed by Hailey Westbrook at 198, Alyssa Harcharik at 200, Kendall Gemar at 215 and Emily Fox at 225.
Campbell County had no female golfers at the Buffalo Invite.
Bolts, Camels run in Spearfish meet
The Campbell County and Thunder Basin high school cross-country teams traveled to run in a meet in Spearfish, South Dakota, on Friday.
The Bolts girls and boys both finished third while the Camels didn’t score a boys or girls team.
Campbell County’s Reilly Wilson finished fourth with a time of 19 minutes, 21.20 seconds for the girls while Sam Kjerstad finished sixth at 16:31.71 and Braik Hurm finished seventh at 16:35.98 for the boys.
Thunder Basin’s top-finishers were Rylee Brandon for the girls in eighth place at 20:12.40 and Alex Draper for the boys in 11th place at 17:02.78.
Other finishers from the Thunder Basin boys include Carter Matthew (14th, 17:06.82), Patrick Hardesty (23rd, 17:55.97), Nick Juelfs (26th, 18:08.94), Spenser Erickson (38th, 18:55.72), Connor Phipps (39th, 19:00.10), Brant Coombs (45th, 19:57.33), Ethan Nichols (49th, 20:26.47) and Jay Perry (51st, 21:08.00).
For the Bolt girls, Abby Arnold finished 19th (21:06.31), Clara Bourgeois finished 23rd (21:22.38), Madison Lubben finished 26th (22:19.41), Syri Johnson finished 27th (22:30.57), Rylee Hudson finished 34th (23:04.48), Megan Doherty finished 37th (23:24.19) and Piper Schmidt finished 38th (23:30.79).
For Campbell County, behind Wilson for the girls team was Bella Sheehan in 31st (22:55.84), Madison MMelinkovich in 36th (23:07.29) and Makayla Mayer in 39th (23:32.00). For the Camel boys, Corbin Branscom finished in 30th (18:25.92).
Camels, Bolts tennis compete over weekend
The Campbell County and Thunder Basin high school tennis teams traveled to Cheyenne to dual Cheyenne East, Central and South on Thursday. The boys teams from both schools also played in the Scottsbluff Invite on Friday.
The Camel boys beat East 5-0 and lost to Central 4-1 and South 3-2 while the girls beat South 5-0 and lost to East 3-2 and Central 5-0. The Bolt boys lost 5-0 to Central, 3-2 to East and 3-2 to South while the girls won 5-0 against South and lost 4-1 to Central and 3-2 to East.
Both boys teams also competed in the Scottsbluff Invite on Friday. The Camel boys took home the team title with a score of 54, CCHS coach Mark Miessler said. Thunder Basin finished third, TBHS coach Paul Stevens said.
Other teams included Gering, Alliance and North Platte of Nebraska.
Both boys teams will next host Kelly Walsh and Natrona County on Thursday in Gillette.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.