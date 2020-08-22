Friday marked the first time the Thunder Basin High School girls golf team has lost a tournament in nearly two years.
The defending state champs won by three strokes during Thursday’s one-day tournament in Sheridan, but had a bit of an off day Friday to finish second behind Sheridan.
While it was a disappointing result for the girls team, the TBHS boys made big strides from Thursday to Friday. They finished in fourth place Thursday, nearly 40 strokes behind, but closed the gap on Sheridan to just five strokes for a second-place finish Friday.
“The boys had a really good turnaround as far as responding to how they played (Thursday). I know they weren’t too pleased,” Hunter said. “And all the scores on the girls side were a little bit higher today in total. It wasn’t just our girls.”
Senior Colter Praus had the low boys score at Friday’s tournament, coming in at 74 to lead the Bolts. Leighton Holden was also in contention, taking third with a round of 81.
The TBHS boys have had trouble keeping up with Sheridan during the past few seasons, but Hunter said this result should give his team some confidence moving forward.
“Praus put up a low number, Leighton put up a low number. We definitely had a chance to beat them for the first time,” Hunter said. “I told them I think this is a motivating factor that you guys can hang with them.”
Maria Farnum, the defending individual state champ, was the low scorer for the TBHS girls on both days. But she came up short the No. 1 spot, taking third Thursday and second Friday with scores of 80 and 79.
Senior Karissa Tranas and junior Darby Barstad went back and forth during the two tournaments. Barstad placed fourth Thursday with an 82, while Tranas took sixth at 84. On Friday, Tranas shot 84 to take sixth again and Barstad shot 85 for seventh place.
Hunter said he added up scores from both days on the bus ride home to see what the results would have been in a two-day tournament. When the team got back to Gillette, he told his girls players that Sheridan would’ve won by two strokes.
“This was probably their first tournament lost in over two years and I hope they use it as a motivating factor, that ‘We have to show up still,’” Hunter said. “We have to play better and they kind of knew it.”
CCHS sees mixed results
Campbell County High School had some solid individual performances on the boys side, but that didn't yield results in the team scores. The CCHS boys placed fifth on both days, while the girls team didn't have a team score with just one golfer.
CCHS junior Brant Morrison shot an 81 and 85 in Sheridan on Thursday and Friday. Kendrick Municipal Golf Course isn’t Morrison’s favorite.
“I don’t care for the Sheridan course all that much,” Morrison said. "I’ve never been able to score well on the course.”
Since the golf season is so short, it’s crucial for golfers to adapt to the tournament atmosphere early on in the season to prepare for the state tournament, Morrison said.
“I definitely didn’t play as well as I wanted to,” Morrison said. “These early tournaments are more about getting back into the feel of having these two-day tournaments again. It’s more about getting your bearings back.”
Camel sophomore Myah Hammerquist, who shot a 98 on Thursday and a 95 on Friday, wasn’t thrilled about how she played, but she enjoyed the experience of being able to golf in good company.
“I wasn’t super happy with my score,” Hammerquist said. “I know I could have done better. I was just happy that I had nice girls to play with.”
Hammerquist is the only female Camel golfer on varsity for the second straight season. She said the golf course in Sheridan can be frustrating but in the end it makes her a better golfer.
“Sheridan’s course is tough but I think that just makes it more of a challenge,” Hammerquist said. “It will make it more fun the next time I play it.”
The Camels tee off next for the Triangular with Thunder Basin and Sheridan next Thursday in Gillette.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.