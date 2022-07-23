Nate Perleberg is going into this year’s Class AA American Legion state tournament with the youngest team he’s ever had.
Perleberg — who’s coaching in his 17th season in Gillette this summer — has seen steady improvement from his team over the course of the Roughriders’ 68-game regular season. Gillette clinched the No. 2 seed for this week’s state tournament in Sheridan after going 46-22 overall and 11-3 in conference play.
“I’m not sure many people would have believed we’d be having the type of season we are,” Perleberg said. “To pick up right where we left off from last year with basically a whole new group of guys and go 24 games over .500 and get that No. 2 seed, it’s just a big credit to our players this year.”
The Roughriders returned just four everyday starters from last year’s team. Gillette has two eighth graders playing significant time alongside four freshmen to accompany the team’s four seniors.
“I think it’s been a good mixture of the older guys leading but also being able to blend in with the younger group,” Perleberg said. “There’s no division between the older and younger guys. These guys’ patience has really paid off.”
The Class AA state tournament will have a new format this season. Typically the eight-team bracket was seeded No. 1-4 by East and West but this year will combine the two regions and seed them No. 1-8.
Similarly to other sports like basketball and volleyball, the East teams dominated the West during the regular season to claim the top 4 seeds. Cheyenne, Gillette, Laramie and Sheridan took the No. 1-4 seeds respectively followed by Casper, Jackson Rock Springs and Evanston.
The new format will pin Gillette against Rock Springs during the first round of the tournament Monday afternoon. The Roughriders swept the Stallions 17-7 and 20-0 in a conference doubleheader last week at Hladky Memorial Stadium.
“Our whole goal all season was to grab one of those top 2 seeds,” Perleberg said. “We have a good matchup in the first round and later on in the tournament so I’m proud of our guys for going out and getting it done.”
The state tournament is double-elimination format. A win over Rock Springs on Monday would pin the Roughriders against either Laramie or Jackson in the second round Tuesday afternoon. On the other side of the bracket, Cheyenne will face Evanston and Casper will play Sheridan.
Like so many years before, Cheyenne is the heavy title favorite going into this year’s state tournament. The Sixers ended the regular season 59-10 and 13-1 in conference play and have won the last two state championships.
“Cheyenne is a very veteran team,” Perleberg said. “They’ve all played together for a long time and they’re extremely deep on the mound. Whoever gets to them in the tournament is going to have to play the right way because they’re going to make you earn it.”
One of the biggest keys for Gillette to find success at the state tournament will be getting consistent quality pitching out of both the rotation and the bullpen. The Roughriders have a combined 3.21 ERA as a team and will need to maintain that mark in order to win the program’s third state title and first since 2014.
“Our pitching depth is going to be huge,” Perleberg said. “That was a big focus for us this week in practice. I 100% believe we have the right guys to do it next week.”
Like other baseball leagues across the country, American Legion has become more and more strict on pitch counts in order to prevent injuries. Pitchers are limited to two appearances in a three-day span and cannot go past 105 pitches in an outing.
Senior Jason Fink led Gillette’s starting rotation with an astounding 0.88 ERA in 71.1 innings pitched. The future Augustana University pitcher went 9-4 and had a team high 91 strikeouts in 14 appearances.
Senior Leigton Holden led the team with 73 innings pitched and finished the season with a 7-5 record and a 3.45 ERA. Holden will likely start somewhere along the road during this week’s state tournament.
Freshmen Grayson Sargent and Karver Partlow have carved out crucial roles in the middle of the rotation in their first seasons on the varsity roster. Sargent finished the regular season with a 2.04 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 65.1 innings of work. In 48 innings, Partlow amassed a 1.17 ERA with a 9-1 record and 47 strikeouts.
Gillette won’t just be relying on its pitching staff during the state tournament. The Roughriders collectively hit .301 as a team this summer and scored 478 runs in 68 games.
Along with being one of the top guys in the rotation, Fink had one of the best offensive seasons in program history. He broke Gillette’s RBI record after driving in 91 runs this summer. All offensive records are since 2012 when American Legion changed from BESR bats to BBCOR bats.
Fink had a team-high .418 batting average and finished second on the team with five home runs. Freshman Mason Drube led the team with six homers on his way to hitting .328 at the dish.
Cory Schilling had his second consecutive strong season at the plate with a .359 average and 61 RBIs. In 68 games, the Roughriders collected 542 hits as a team and showed discipline by drawing 314 walks.
Gillette’s defense will also need to stay consistent at state to back up the pitching staff. The Roughriders had a .941 fielding percentage during the regular season and committed just 111 errors in 1,875 opportunities.
Above all, the Roughriders’ key to success will be relying on the team chemistry they built over the course of a long summer, Perleberg said.
“This season has really just shown what you can do when you have a system in place and you have guys that buy into it,” Perleberg said. “It shows how important team chemistry is. This is one of the tightest groups I’ve ever had and that carries over onto the field. These guys have a willingness to learn so age isn’t a huge factor when you go out and everyone is willing to compete.”
The Roughriders have been a solid tournament team all season. Gillette finished second at the Veterans Classic Tournament in Rapid City after losing 10-2 to Cheyenne in the title game. Post 42 also made it to the quarterfinals of the 35-team Dakota Classic in Sioux Falls and finished in the top 16 of the 96-team Gopher Classic in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
“We’ve played in so many big tournaments this summer and we’ve shown that we’re a good tournament team,” Perleberg said. “This team has proven that they can play well in longer stretches and that’s going to be important at state. We just need to string together a really good five days.”
The Roughriders will start the state tournament against Rock Springs at 4 p.m. Monday in Sheridan.
