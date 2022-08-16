Registration for the Campbell County Recreation Center fall sports leagues are ongoing or will open shortly for youth, intramural and adult programs.
Registration varies depending on the sport but all leagues offer another environment for children or adults to compete in a sport they love or want to try for the first time.
For more information, people can reach out to Doug Meade (adult programs), Emily Moore (intramural programs) and Stephanie Stuber (youth programs) at the Rec Center.
Youth
- Youth leagues are looking for volunteer coaches throughout the seasons.
Girls’ Basketball: The Rec Center offers a league for girls (grades 4-6) that teaches teamwork, good sportsmanship and a focus on developing basketball skills. The girls will receive a jersey and coaches will contact them by Oct. 5.
Registration: Ends Sept. 13 (online and in-person)
Cost: $30
Season starts: On or after Oct. 22
Bantam Basketball: The bantam league is open to boys and girls in first through third grade. The program will teach the basic rules and skills with lower baskets and smaller basketballs. The main goal is for kids to have fun and learn the fundamentals.
The league takes place on Saturdays at the Rec Center and elementary school gyms. All players receive a T-shirt.
Registration: Ends Sept. 13 (online and in person)
Cost: $30
Season starts: On or after Oct. 8
Boys’ Basketball: The league begins later in the year and provides a fun atmosphere and competitive way for boys in fourth through sixth grades to play. All players receive a jersey and coaches will contact them by Dec. 21.
Registration: Nov. 1-29
Fee: $30
Season starts: Jan. 7
Transportation is provided for students after school.
Golf: The program teaches the history of golf, along with rules, etiquette and skills for seventh and eighth graders. The program runs from 3:30-5:15 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays at Bell Nob Golf Course.
Registration: Closes Aug. 23
Practice begins: Aug. 23
Girls’ volleyball: Junior high girls can attend the league that will teach team building, skills and a way for kids to meet friends from both junior high schools. Girls will compete against players in communities around Gillette.
Practices will run from 3-5 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Rec Center.
Registration: Ends Aug. 29
Practice begins: Aug. 29
Girls’ basketball: The girls’ league is for junior high students wanting to learn basketball skills and compete around Gillette. Practices run from 3-5:15 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Rec Center.
Registration: Sept. 12 through Oct. 24
Practice starts: Oct. 24
Boys’ basketball: Junior high boys will learn basketball skills and work on team building in the league, competing in communities around Gillette. Practices run from 3-5:15 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Rec Center (Wednesdays may be used if player numbers are larger than the gym space).
Registration: Nov. 14 through Jan. 9
Practice starts: Jan. 9
High school basketball: The co-ed teams in the league will compete 5 vs. 5. Organizational meetings will be at 3 p.m. Oct. 11 at Campbell County High School and 3 p.m. Oct. 12 at Thunder Basin High School. Anyone needing to pick up a team registration form or who has questions are asked to attend a meeting. The league is limited to 12 teams.
School-affiliated basketball athletes cannot compete in the league.
Registration: Sept. 14
Cost: $150 per team
Rosters due: Oct. 26 by 10 p.m.
Games begin: Nov. 8
Adults
Volleyball: Information packets are available for anyone interested in joining the 2022 season. The season consists of 14 games and a single elimination tournament to round out the program. The league competes at Thunder Basin High School and the Rec Center.
Registration: Ends Aug. 29 at 10 p.m.
Cost: $280 (must be paid in full)
League begins: Sept. 6
Basketball: Information packets for the men’s and women’s league will be available in October and the season begins in November. More information will be available at a later date.
Registration: Oct. 3-31
Pickleball: The paddle sport that combines elements of tennis, badminton and ping pong will start at the end of September. Meade said that participation varies but has been as high as nearly 50 players.
A pickleball court is set up from 8-10 a.m. Monday through Friday. Courts are also available Wednesday from 6-9 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the winter and 1-3 p.m. in the summer.
Because of school activities and some tournament play, court availability may vary so people can reach out to the Rec Center at 682-8527 for information on any changes.
