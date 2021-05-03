It was a step into the unknown for 4-H Young Leaders Catherine Koepke and Kennedy Wright as they came together to lead their own Decade Dash 5K race in attempt to raise money for the YES House on Saturday morning at Cam-plex Park.
"I've been doing quite a bit of volunteering, but this was my first time really hosting something," Koepke said.
4-H Young Leaders is made up of youth ages 13-18 who band together to help the community through fundraising and volunteerism.
"We wanted a fun event to help people get out and active," Koepke said.
The race, which wound through portions of the park before paralleling the perimeter of the park, saw 33 runners show up to compete. The pair were thrilled with the turnout for their event debut.
At the end of the race, Wright counted up that $580 had been raised for the YES House.
"I'm proud of it," Koepke said. "It's awesome people can support 4-H and what they can also do for the community."
