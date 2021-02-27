The Thunder Basin High School boys indoor track team tied for fifth place at the state meet while Campbell County took seventh Saturday at the Field House in the Campbell County Recreation Center.
Sheridan won the team title for the second year in a row with a score of 142, followed by Cheyenne Central (67), Natrona County (58), Kelly Walsh (55), Laramie (43), Thunder Basin (43), Campbell County (41), Cheyenne East (38.50), Star Valley (28.50), Lovell (17), Evanston (17), Mountain View (12), Torrington (10), Pinedale (9), Rock Springs (9), Worland (8), Big Horn (6), Rawlins (4), Riverton (4), Burns/Pine Bluffs (4), Cheyenne South (3) and Douglas (2).
Campbell County and Thunder Basin each won one event in the final meet of the season. The Camels' team of Firdan Keflinzein, Angel Nava, Brandon Werkele and Remar Pitter won the 4x200 meter relay with a time of 1:32.43 while the Bolts' 4x400 meter relay team of Oscar Martinez, Jackson Zabel, Garner Gauthier and Reece Ganje won with a time of 3:31.28.
To limit the amount of participants in the Field House at one time, the Wyoming High School Activities Association limited the state meet to the top-8 qualifiers in each running event and the top-9 in each field event.
Thunder Basin had five other top-8 finishes in events, including a second place finish behind Campbell County in the 4x200 meter relay by Martinez, Ganje, Gauthier and Jaxon Pikula with a time of 1:34.29. Gauthier, Pikula, Ganje and Camden Schlekeway finished third in the 1600-meter sprint medley relay with a time of 3:46.59.
In the 4x800 meter relay, Zabel, William Lock, Joe Gutierrez and Will McCrea finished fourth with a time of 9:07.49 while senior Bolt Rico Imus also finished fourth in the pole vault with a height of 13 feet.
"It was just a blessing to just be able to compete here with other competitors," Imus said. "I'm really happy that I was able to improve a lot through my past mistakes and I'm glad that my coach and my parents were able to see my improvements."
After indoor track did not allow fans inside the Field House throughout the regular season, the state meet was the first meet fans were allowed to buy tickets and watch the athletes compete.
Martinez finished eighth in the 200-meter dash with a time of 24 seconds and Mason Mastellar didn't score in the shot put event after a foul.
For Campbell County, Werkele finished second in the 200-meter dash with a time of 22.65 while Pitter finished second for the Camels in the long jump with a distance of 21-6.5. Werkele also finished third in the 55-meter dash with a time of 6.62.
Campbell County's 4x400 meter relay team of Werkele, Pitter, Keflinzein and Dustin Froelich finished fourth with a time of 3:38.14 and Braik Hurm finished fifth in the 1600-meter run with a time of 4:41.12.
For more on the boys indoor track meet, visit gillettenewsrecord.com or check Tuesday's print edition.
