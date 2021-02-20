The Campbell County High School boys and girls indoor track team both took second place at the last state-qualifying regular season meet Saturday at the Field House in the Campbell County Recreation Center.
The Sheridan boys took first place with a team score of 215, followed by Campbell County (103), Star Valley (77), Cody (63), Lovell (47) and Big Horn (23).
For the girls, Sheridan won the title again with a score of 180.75, followed by Campbell County (156), Cody (86), Star Valley (53.75), Buffalo (37.50), Lovell (24) and Big Horn (2).
The Camels won 10 events on the day, including seven for the girls and three on the boys side.
Individually, Sydalee Brown led the girls team with two wins, including the 55-meter dash with a time of 7.42 seconds and a distance of 35 feet 4.25 inches in the triple jump. Aja Roberts won the 200-meter dash with a time of 27.28, Nyomi Moore won the long jump with a distance of 17-4.75 and Lauryn Love won the shot put with a distance of 44-1.
The Camel girls also won two relay events. The team of Aubry Dewine, Moore, Brown and Roberts won the 4x200 meter relay with a time of 1:48.73 and the team of Charlotte Marasco, Taylor Burch, Roberts and Brown won the 4x400 meter relay with a time of 4:22.08.
The Camel boys team won one individual event, one relay and one field event.
Braik Hurm won the 3200-meter run with a time of 10:35.67 while Remar Pitter won the long jump with a distance of 21-4. The team of Firdan Keflinzein, Brandon Werkele, Angel Nava and Pitter won the 4x200 meter relay with a time of 1:34.21.
Saturday's meet concluded the regular season for the Camel indoor track team. The state meet will be divided into two meets for boys and girls due to COVID-19 restrictions.
The boys state meet will be Saturday while the girls state meet will be March 6. Both meets will be held at the Field House in Gillette.
