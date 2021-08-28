The Thunder Basin and Campbell County high school cross-country teams opened the season at the Beartrap Invitational on Casper Mountain on Friday.
The Thunder Basin boys and girls both took fifth place as a team while the Camel girls finished sixth and the boys finished seventh.
The top-finisher from Gillette was Campbell County senior Reilly Wilson who finished in fourth place in the 5K girls run. Wilson finished with a time of 21 minutes, 23.65 seconds.
The Camels had two more top 10 finishes on the boys side in seniors Sam Kjerstad and Braik Hurm. Kjerstad finished sixth with a time of 18:19.43 and Hurm finished 10th with a time of 18:38.20.
Thunder Basin's Rylee Brandon and Alex Draper each finished in 18th place in the girls and boys race respectively. Brandon finished with a time of 23:21.07 and Draper finished with a time of 19:11.61.
Abby Arnold finished just outside the top 20 for Thunder Basin with a time of 23:26.69 to finish 21st for the girls. Bolt Carter Matthews finished 24th for the boys with a time of 19:34.38.
Other finishes for the Bolts girls include Clara Bourgeois in 32nd (24:55.13), Madison Lubben in 39th (25:11.82), Piper Schmidt in 45th (26:00.46), Megan Doherty in 48th (26:28.89) and Rylee Hudson in 57th (27:38.10).
For the Thunder Basin boys, Nick Juelfs finished 34th (20:17.93), Patrick Hardesty finished 38th (20:33.15), Spenser Erickson finished 50th (21:23.71), Connor Phipps finished 53th (21:55.43) and Ethan Nichols finished 58th (22:35.61).
Other finishers for the Campbell County girls include Kendra Jensen in 27th (25:14.64), Makeelie Hink in 46th (26:17.38), Bella Sheehan in 49th (26:38.97), Madison Melinkovich in 50th (26:45.51), Makayla Mayer in 51st (27:08.28) and Averi DeWine in 52nd (27:11.50).
For the Camel boys, Corbin Branscom finished 45th (20:59.88), Deacon Cain finished 56th (22:29.18), Lawson Lutgen finished 60th (23:05.59) and Mathew Israelsen finished 64th (23:27.46).
Both Thunder Basin and Campbell County will return to the trails next week. The Camels will race at the University of Wyoming meet in Cheyenne on Friday while the Bolts travel to a meet in Spearfish, South Dakota.
