Declan Young didn’t come to Gillette to break records.
Young, 20, is playing in his third season for the Gillette Wild junior hockey team. Young and his teammates were off to an 8-0 start to the season going into this weekend’s two-game series with the Sheridan Hawks.
During last weekend’s 6-5 win over the Butte Cobras at Spirit Hall Ice Arena, Young made program history by tying the Wild all-time scoring record. Against the Cobras, Young recorded his 182nd career point, tying Taylor Motsinger’s record set in 2010 and 2011, said Wild managing partner Dwayne Dillinger.
Young’s career points are evenly split. He’s scored 91 goals and 91 assists in 103 career games for the Wild.
“It’s pretty cool,” Young said. “I never thought it would actually happen when I first came out here. I always thought I’d kind of just be in the middle of the group but here I am, up at the top.”
Young grew up in Fergus Falls, Minnesota, and has been playing hockey since he was 4 years old. Former Wild coach Taylor Shaw convinced Young to play in Gillette over three years ago. It’s not a decision Young will ever regret.
Through the Wild’s first eight games, Young leads the team with 19 points. He’s also tied for the No. 1 spot in points in the entire North American Tier III Hockey League (NA3HL), which consists of 34 teams across the country.
Young ended last season ranked No. 5 in points in the NA3HL with 70 and was ranked No. 6 the year before with 85.
Wild coach Ethan Hayes recognized something special in Young immediately after taking over the program last year. While any hockey player can be competitive, Young takes it to a whole other level when he’s on the ice, Hayes said.
“It’s just the warrior inside of him,” Hayes said. “He wants to win and he wants to be the leader. His brain has something that other kids don’t where he just wants to be on the ice.
“When we’re in a crucial moment he wants to be on the ice, and he wants to be the guy with the puck.”
A hockey player’s clutch ability is sometimes hard to measure. But for Young, 18 of his 91 goals in a Gillette Wild uniform have been game-winners.
“When the game is on the line he wants to have the puck on his stick,” Hayes said. “He wants to be the guy who gets stuff done and he’s very capable of doing that. He’s definitely the on-ice leader and he just knows if something has to happen he has the capability of getting it done.”
Young has complete confidence in himself and his teammates on the ice. But Young doesn’t let that self-confidence erode into arrogance, Hayes said.
“He’s not a cocky player,” Hayes said. “He just has the swagger that every coach wants to coach. He just knows that he can do it.”
Young has never had records or accolades on his mind. That didn’t change when he was told he was about to tie the record. The only thing that matters to him out on the ice is winning.
“My goal has never been to get the most points,” Young said. “My goal has always been to win as a team and to win hockey games.”
Young has been a natural leader for the younger players in the program, Hayes said. Young doesn’t talk about working hard and having good work ethic. He shows it.
“I think the other guys love having a natural team leader like this that they can naturally hold onto and follow. It’s huge for the younger guys,” Hayes said. “They kind of see that it’s not about being selfish. It’s about asking ‘What’s best for the team and what can I do to help the team?’”
Now in his last year of eligibility for the Wild, Young and his teammates are all-in on bringing home the Fraser Cup to Gillette for the first time in the team’s 11-year history. The Wild have never made it past the first round of the playoffs.
“Our goal as a team is to go to the Fraser Cup and that’s all I really care about,” Young said. “I want to win it all. We’ll just have to see what happens.”
The Wild are off to the best start (8-0) since Young moved to Gillette. The environment and atmosphere in the locker room is something the Wild haven’t experienced before, Hayes said.
“I think the team feels great and the locker room attitude from everybody is that we have something special here, and we have a pretty cool opportunity to win a lot of games,” Hayes said. “Our goal has always been from day one to get to the national tournament and to perform there and to win there and that’s what we want to do.”
Young needs just one point to break the all-time scoring record, a task he will likely accomplish this weekend against Sheridan. He’ll have the remainder of the season to continue adding to his historic mark on the Gillette Wild hockey program.
After his final season, Young hopes to move on to play hockey at the college level. While he’s not sure where yet, being Gillette’s all-time leading scorer will do nothing but help boost up his impressive hockey résumé.
