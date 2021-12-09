The Campbell County High School girls basketball team started the season with a 60-58 overtime loss against St. Thomas More of South Dakota on day one of the REMAX/Gillette Invite tournament Thursday at CCHS.
The Camels battled through the plenty of adversity including injuries and technical fouls to push the game to overtime. The early preseason test was Braidi Lutgen's first game coaching the Camels since taking over the program in the summer.
Campbell County led the Cavaliers 19-15 after the first quarter but St. Thomas More took a 32-25 lead into the locker room at halftime. The Cavaliers led 44-39 going into the fourth quarter but the Camels were able to hit a handful of clutch shots in the final minutes to push the game into overtime tied 51-51.
In the extra period, the Camels hung in but eventually fell 60-58 to start the season 0-1.
Junior Madison Robertson led the team in scoring with 13 points, followed by freshman Kaylie Neary and junior Millie Riss with 12 points apiece. Neary added seven steals while Riss and sophomore Cami Curtis had five rebounds each.
Campbell County will return to the court for a matchup with Evanston at 6 p.m. Friday. The Camels will close out the tournament against Cody at noon Saturday at CCHS.
