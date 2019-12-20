The Campbell County High School boys basketball team was tied with Highlands Ranch (Colorado) going into the final quarter of play on Thursday.
It was the Camels’ first game of the High School Winter Showcase in Windsor, Colorado.
The Camels outscored the Falcons 20-15 in the final frame and clinched a 62-57 win.
“Highlands Ranch is a disciplined offense, really works the ball around. They spread the floor extremely well and they got some very talented players, so I was happy with the defense tonight,” Camels coach Bubba Hladky said. “Offensively, we made just enough shots to finish them off down the stretch.”
Campbell County (3-1 overall) was led by Luke Hladky and Austin Robertson, who each tallied 16 points. Hladky, who led the state in 3-point buckets last season, has been off his long-range game and only sank one Thursday night. He made up for it by driving and drawing fouls, making 9 of 12 free throws.
Jefferson Neary, on the other hand, scored all of his 15 points off 3-point shots. He scored five of them on the night.
“The guys know Jeff can shoot. Jeff knows he can shoot, and the other team knows that Jeff can shoot,” Bubba Hladky said. “We’re, obviously, trying to give him as many clean looks as possible.”
The Falcons were led by Jason Tucci with 24 points.
The Campbell County boys will play next at 7:30 p.m Friday against Golden (Colorado) High School.
“They’re going to be a scrappy crew,” Bubba Hladky said. “They’re similar to us. They got what looks like five guards.”
Meanwhile, at the same time in another gym in Windsor, the Camel girls team also opened play at the High School Winter Showcase.
The girls started the tournament by playing Xaverian High School, a team from New York City.
In the first quarter, the Camels were outscored 25-8, and the Clippers ran off to hand the Camels (2-2) their most lopsided loss of the season, 73-40.
Xaverian was a quick team, and the CCHS full-court press defense wasn’t working, coach Mitch Holst said.
“They made us struggle. They dictated the pace of the game. The game got fast and it was to their liking,” Holst said. “We found that playing fast against a team that good is going to cause us trouble.”
The Camels adjusted on defense and switched to a zone at one point. They showed signs of improvement, Holst said, and outscored the Clippers 10-6 in the final quarter.
Sophomore Maddie Jacobson and senior Breckyn Percifield each scored 10 points to lead the Camels. Jacobson also snared seven rebounds.
Liv Castellanos, who was out for two games withan injury before the tournament, played a limited role and recorded 12:11 minutes and four points.
Xaverian shot 42% from the field while CCHS shot 28%.
“If it doesn’t kill us, it’s going to make us stronger,” Holst said. “It got away from us in a hurry, but it was all on them, and they’re a good team.”
Next up for the Camel girls in the three-game tournament is Denver East at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.