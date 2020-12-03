Touch of Gold Wrestling Club does not know how the next few months will look as the COVID-19 pandemic continues, but it's hopeful about putting on a youth wrestling tournament at Cam-plex in March.
The tournament is scheduled for March 13-14 in the Wyoming Center’s Equality Hall and Frontier Hall.
Cam-plex will work with state public health officials regarding potential regulations that will need to be in place for the event, said Cam-plex Sales Manager Keith Howard.
Depending on what the COVID-19 situation is like in March, the format of the tournament may include requiring everyone wearing masks, putting down one-way traffic markers, conducting temperature checks for everyone, limiting the size of crowds and scheduling tournaments by age group.
For example, 8-year-olds would wrestle first and be followed by another age group, said Touch of Gold President John Alt.
“I’ve got big hopes,” he said. “We’re doing kind of at the 10,000-foot planning now. We’re playing it by ear until we get closer. We’ll know a lot more at the end of January.
“Unfortunately, we’re in a pretty big state of flux right now.”
Alt said he is concerned that some athletes may have less of a sense of urgency to prepare because of the uncertainty surrounding the novel coronavirus.
“Wrestling isn’t the easiest of sports. You do have to kind of push yourself,” he said. “It is harder to push yourself if you actually don’t know if you’re going to compete.”
You have to hope for the best, Alt said, adding that it's the kids who would take the brunt of any shutdown.
“It’s their chance to go out and compete and perform after putting a lot of hard work in,” he said. “I’d hate to see them lose another season. Hopefully the numbers go down and we can keep moving.”
Getting back on the map
Whenever the tournament will take place, wrestlers will perform on new mats.
The Campbell County Public Land Board has voted to give Cam-plex the go-ahead to buy eight mats to let the club use for the tournament. In the past, the club has had to borrow mats from the Campbell County School District.
“It means a lot of really good things into the future,” Alt said, adding having the mats could mean hosting tournaments on a regular basis.
The mats will help with the tournament as well as allow the club to conduct camps during other parts of the year, Howard said.
“I think this will be a benefit to our community, and once we’re through this (it will) give us an opportunity to have a lot of events of this sort,” Alt said. “It’s time to get Gillette back on the map as a hub to wrestling.”
