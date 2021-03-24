The Gillette College men's rodeo team started the spring season with first- and third-place finishes in a pair of rodeos last weekend in Gillette and Sheridan.
The Pronghorns tied for first with the University of Wyoming with 699 points in Sheridan. Casper College was second with a score of 393.5.
The Pronghorns finished third with a score of 353, behind UW (594.5) and Eastern Wyoming College (466).
With four rodeo competitions remaining in the spring, the Gillette men stand in second place in the team rankings with 3,397 points. The Pronghorns trail UW (4,388.5) in the standings by nearly 1,000 points.
On the women's side, UW won its fifth straight team title at the Sheridan rodeo with a score of 399.8 points. Chadron State College was second with 240 points while Gillette finished third with 239.
During the Gillette competition, the Chadron State women took first with a score of 460.8 while the Pronghorns finished second with a score of 230.8. UW was third with a score of 61.13, according to uwyo.edu.
The Gillette College rodeo teams will return to action this weekend at Eastern Wyoming College.
