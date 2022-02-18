The Campbell County High School girls indoor track and field team took home the title at the Wyoming Invitational on Friday in Casper. The Camel girls finished the meet with 81 points as a team.
The Camel boys finished second with a team score of 72 behind Sheridan's score of 123. The Thunder Basin girls team finished fifth with a score of 52 and the Bolts boys finished 12th with a score of 16.
Campbell County won seven events on the day. The Camel girls won four events and the boys won three. Thunder Basin's girls team won one relay event.
For Campbell County, senior Sydalee Brown won the 55-meter dash with a time of 7.26 seconds and senior Nyomi finished second with a time of 7.44. Brown won the 200-meter dash with a time of 26.95 seconds and sophomore Aubry DeWine finished third with a time of 27.26.
McKenna Hayes won the shot put with a throw of 40 feet, 3.5 inches. Thunder Basin's Jalyn Shepherd finished fourth in the shot put with a throw of 36-2. Moore also finished second in the long jump with a distance of 11.75.
Campbell County's team of Brown, Moore, DeWine and Aja Roberts won the 4x200-meter relay with a time of 1 minute, 46.15 seconds. The Camels' team of Averi DeWine, Reese Dorr, Charlotte Marasco and Reilly Wilson finished second in the 1600-meter sprint medley relay with a time of 4:31.54 and the team of Averi DeWine, Aubry DeWine, Roberts and Ashley McNally finished third in the 4x400-meter relay with a time of 4:20.05.
For Thunder Basin, the team of Madison Lubben, Rylee Brandon, Abby Arnold and Mallory Jones won the 4x800-meter relay with a time of 10:15.87. Jones also finished fifth in the 3200-meter run with a time of 12:43.99.
For the Camel boys, senior Branden Werkele won the 200-meter dash with a time of 22.79, senior Remar Pitter won the long jump with a distance of 23-11 and the team of Pitter, Werkele, Brady Tompkins and Ian Carter won the 4x200-meter relay with a time of 1:32.50.
Tompkins finished second behind Pitter in the long jump with a distance of 20-8.75, Werkele finished second in the 55-meter dash with a time of 6.60 and Pitter finished third in the 55-meter dash with a time of 6.65. Cooper Stevens finished fourth in the shot put with a throw of 48-3.75 and Pitter finished fifth in the 200-meter dash with a time of 23.42.
For Thunder Basin, Steven Mansheim finished second on the 55-meter hurdles with a time of 8.12.
Both the Camels and Bolts will return to the track next weekend for the Sheridan Invite on Friday at the Campbell County Recreation Center Field House.
