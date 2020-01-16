The Pronghorns didn’t trail for a second Tuesday night, but still had to fight for a win over Region IX North opponent Eastern Wyoming College.
The Gillette College men’s basketball team was in a good position with 30 seconds left in the second half up 70-63. But the Lancers made three 3-pointers in the final 18 seconds and the Pronghorns made just enough free throws to secure a 73-72 win in Torrington.
“I think anytime you get a road win in our conference, it’s good. That’s a good team,” Gillette coach Shawn Neary said. “It’s hard to win on the road, so we’ll sneak out of here with this one.”
Gillette held a 40-29 lead at halftime and the gap was the same after the nine-minute mark with the scoreboard reading 60-49. The Pronghorns shot 50% from the field for the game, but lost their offensive rhythm for the final eight minutes with a mix of turnovers and missed shots.
“(We) just had some bad possessions,” Neary said. “Eastern plays good defense and they were packed in.”
Eastern Wyoming took advantage with a 14-5 run to close the gap all the way to 65-63 with 2:24 on the clock. It was one of Gillette’s sophomore leaders, Bradley Akhile, who got the team off the schneid with 2:02 remaining.
He found himself with a one-on-one opportunity at the top of the key. A jab step gave him an inch of space and he pulled up for a deep 3-pointer that hit nothing but net to extend the lead to 68-63.
“That 3 that Brad hit was huge,” Neary said. “We hadn’t scored in a while and it was deep 3 and a tough shot.”
Neither team scored again until there was 40 seconds left, when another Pronghorn sophomore hit a big shot. Tarig Eisa pulled up from just inside the 3-point arc and his shot bounced high off the rim, took a friendly roll and fell through the cylinder to make it 70-63.
Gillette just needed to make free throws to seal the game, but missed the front end of a one-and-one bonus and went 1-of-2 on another trip to leave the door partially open. Eastern made the Pronghorns pay for missing free throws both times with 3-pointers and only trailed 71-69 with 10 seconds left.
The Pronghorns successfully inbounded the pass after Eastern’s 3 and after the immediate foul, freshman Teonta McKeithen had a chance to all but ice the game. He nailed both to make it a two-possession game at 73-69, and a wild 3 at the buzzer only brought the Lancers within a point on the final scoreboard.
Gillette did enough to ensure the win, but it was the second game in a row that a couple late misses from the free throw line allowed an opponent to make things interesting.
“We just have to keep chipping away. We’re going to play downhill and guys have to step up and hit free throws,” Neary said. “We’ll be fine.”
McKeithen, who secured the win at the line, did most of his scoring from the 3-point line, as usual. He led the team with 19 points, including a 5-of-9 clip from behind the arc. He was red hot midway through the first half.
McKeithen pulled the trigger from about 4 feet behind the 3-point line on two straight possessions near the 12-minute mark and both hit bottom. Then about 90 seconds later, he deliberately dribbled out to the 3-point arc and hit another triple before making one more with 7:30 left.
“I thought Teonta gave us a really good lift off the bench,” Neary said.
Neary also liked the spark provided off the bench by sophomore Javen Gumber, who had a pair of two-hand dunks in the first half, and the overall performance from Akhile. He called Akhile’s outing “solid.” He scored 17 points on 6-of-7 shooting and 3-of-4 from 3-point range.
Eisa finished with 14 points and seven rebounds, while sophomore Mason Archambault had 10 points despite only going 1-6 from the field.
The win moves the Pronghorn to 16-2 overall and 2-1 in the conference after dropping their first Region IX North game to Western Wyoming last week.
“(It was) just a good overall effort to get that win,” Neary said. “To come down here and get a road win is huge for our guys.”
Gillette College returns to the Pronghorn Center at 5 p.m. Saturday to host Northwest College.
