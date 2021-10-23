The Thunder Basin High School volleyball team finished the regular season with a dominating 3-0 win over Sheridan at home Saturday afternoon.
Before the match, seniors Hannah Durgin, Ellie Thomas, Risa Pilon and Taylor Hamilton were celebrated for their hard work and dedication to the TBHS volleyball program over the last four years.
On the court, Thunder Basin won the first set 25-11 and the second set 25-14 before completely the sweep with a 25-9 win in the third set. The win solidifies the Bolts as the No. 2 seed out of the North quadrant for next weekend's Class 4A East regional tournament.
The regional tournament will be played Friday and Saturday at Campbell County. The Bolts have plenty of momentum going into the tournament after taking down the No. 1-ranked team of Kelly Walsh in five sets Thursday at home.
