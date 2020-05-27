The Gillette Roughriders have quickly rattled off seven wins in a row to start the season after a successful trip to Sheridan on Wednesday.
The doubleheader started with a 12-0 rout for Gillette, led by a three-hit, complete game (five innings) from Jason Fink on the mound. The Roughriders scored four runs in each of the first, second and third innings on the way to the convincing win.
The second outing of the evening was just as dominant for Gillette, notching a 14-1 win over Sheridan. An eight-run outburst in the top of the third inning powered the Roughriders and they triggered the run-difference rule after the fifth inning for the second straight game.
"We really swung it well today. It was kind of one of those days that it got contagious throughout the lineup," "It felt like we really got off the bus today with the purpose to win the day."
The Roughriders didn’t waste a bit of time taking control in Game 1. They loaded the bases with the first three batters of the game, before Brody Richardson drew a walk to make it 1-0. Then Tanner Richards used a two-out double to clear the bases and give Gillette the 4-0 lead heading into the bottom of the first inning.
Two-out hitting has been key for the Riders early in the season and it continued following Richards’ contribution in the first inning. Mason Powell and Brody Richardson both doubled with two outs to drive in a run apiece. Then Richardson scored on a single by Cole Swisher, who later scored himself on a wild pitch to make it 8-0.
The four-run trend continued in the top of the third, where patience at the plate paid off for Gillette. Four walks and a hit by pitch accounted for the first two runs of the inning, before Garrett Lynde came through with a two-out double to drive in two more runs.
Twelve runs was more than enough for the sophomore Fink. Perleberg said Fink was "dominant" on the mound and was pleased about how he really got into any tight spots.
It was more of the same in the second game of the evening. Fink followed his strong outing on the mound with a two-run double to start the scoring in the top of the second inning. Then Kaden Race drove in a run to make it 4-0 with a single.
Sheridan’s lone run was scored on a passed ball in the top of the second inning, but the Roughriders responded with eight runs to blow the top open. Hayden Sylte (1 RBI), Logan Davis (2), Kaleb Lewis (1) and Powell (2) all drove in runs in the third, with the final blow being a two-run homer that Powell blasted over the left field wall.
Matt Newlin and Swisher both pitched two innings with no earned runs to start the game, before Dalton Martin closed it out in the fifth.
Perleberg said the first win of the evening was exciting, because it showed his team was ready to play right when they got off the bus. But he pointed out that big wins like that can often cause overconfidence for the second game of a doubleheader, so he liked the response in the second game as well.
After outscoring Sheridan 26-1 during Wednesday’s doubleheader, the Roughriders are now 7-0 on the season. Their next test will be Saturday and Sunday, when they travel to Cheyenne for a quad tournament.
