The Wyoming Mustangs professional indoor football team fell to the Sioux City Bandits of South Dakota 35-18 Saturday night in the Wyoming Center at Cam-plex. The loss was the team's third in a row and drops the team to 1-5 in the Champions Indoor Football League standings.
The Mustangs offense struggled all night against the Bandits as Sioux City improved to 3-4 in league play. Wyoming had several new faces in the starting lineup Saturday night including Darrien Boone as the team's new starting quarterback.
The Mustang defense also struggled to control the Sioux City offense. The Bandits scored on their first play from scrimmage on a 26-yard touchdown pass to take a 7-0 lead immediately out of the gate.
Sioux City added another touchdown late in the first quarter to go up 14-0, but Boone found another newcoming to the Mustangs roster, wide receiver Rashad Ridley, in the endzone for a passing touchdown to cut the lead to 14-6.
After a Mustangs missed extra point, the Bandits scored again with 5:22 left in the first half. Wyoming was able to keep themselves in the game with a second connection between Boone and Ridley for a 31-yard touchdown pass.
After a failed two-point conversion by the Mustangs, the Bandits scored one more touchdown with 2:15 left in the second quarter to take a 28-12 lead into halftime.
The Mustangs defense stepped up in the second half but the offense wasn't able to capitalize on the opportunities. During the first play of the second half from scrimmage, Boone fumbled and Sioux City returned it for a touchdown to take a commanding 35-12 lead.
The remainder of the game would be filled with plenty of run plays from both sides. The one highlight was from defensive standout D'Nerius Antonie who picked off the Sioux City quarterback and returned it 52 yards for a touchdown late in the third quarter.
The Mustangs again failed its two-point conversion attempt to bring the game to its final score of 35-18.
The new indoor football team will have one last home game before finishing the season out with three consecutive road games. The Mustangs last home game will be on a Monday night as the team hosts the Wichita Force of Kansas at 7 p.m. on June 7.
