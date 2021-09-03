The Thunder Basin High School football team lost a close game Friday night, dropping 33-17 to Rock Springs at TBHS.
The Bolts went into the contest ranked No. 1 in the WyoPrep.com coaches and media football rankings while the Tigers were ranked No. 3.
Rock Springs scored the first points of the game on a 6-yard touchdown run with 7:15 left in the first quarter but failed the two-point conversion to take an early 6-0 lead. The Bolts responded with a field goal by senior Cade Ayers to make it 6-3 late in the first quarter.
The Tigers' offense answered right back with an eight-play, 80-yard touchdown drive that was capped with a 1-yard touchdown run to take a 13-3 lead going into the second quarter. On Thunder Basin's next drive, the Bolts compiled a 13-play, 82-yard drive of their own that ended with an Isaiah Haliburton 1-yard touchdown run to make the game 13-10 with 8:26 left in the first half.
But the Bolts' defense struggled to stop Rock Springs' explosive offense as the Tigers scored on an 18-yard touchdown run the next drive. After missing the extra point, the Tigers took a 19-10 lead.
Thunder Basin's next drive drive stalled into a punt and Rock Springs was able to score one more time before the half on a 54-yard touchdown pass to make the score 26-10 after the first two quarters.
The Bolts have cemented themselves as a dominant team in the second half of games but it wasn't in the cards for Thunder Basin on Friday night. The third quarter started with three consecutive punts before Elie Churches recovered a huge fumble in Rock Springs' territory to put the Bolts in scoring position.
Thunder Basin capitalized by scoring on a 16-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Ryan Baker to running back Nathan Zimmerscheid to trim the Tigers' lead down to 26-17 going into the fourth quarter.
But Rock Springs was able to chew some clock before scoring on a 12-yard touchdown run to make the game 33-17 with 6:33 left and Thunder Basin was unable to score the rest of the way.
Thunder Basin ended the game with 305 yards of total offense while the Tigers had 458. Baker was 23 of 44 for 255 yards, one touchdown and one interception.
Haliburton led the backfield with 15 rushes for 71 yards and one touchdown. Seven different receivers caught passes for the Bolts, with Ayers leading the way with seven catches for 78 yards.
The loss puts the Bolts at 1-1 on the season while the Tigers improve to 2-0 after beating Campbell County 56-8 last week. Thunder Basin had a comeback win over Cheyenne East 39-34 last week in Cheyenne.
Thunder Basin will move on to play Cheyenne South (0-2) next Friday at 6 p.m. in Cheyenne. The Bison lost to Sheridan 56-0 at home on Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.