The Thunder Basin High School boys and girls soccer team celebrated a total of 15 seniors for their final regular season home game Thursday night, but that wasn't the only cause for celebration.
Both the boys and girls teams came away with 7-1 wins over crosstown Campbell County. The Bolts came into the games both ranked No. 1 in the WyoPrep.com coaches and media soccer rankings and had perfect 12-0 records.
Bolt girls top Camels 7-1
The girls got the action started but it was Campbell County that got on the scoreboard right out of the gate. Camel sophomore Raimi Hladky scored less than three minutes into the game to give Campbell County the early 1-0 lead.
But that would be all the scoring Thunder Basin would allow the rest of the way. The Bolts scored seven goals in a row to improve to 13-0 and 11-0 in conference play.
Freshman Cena Carlson led the way with a hat trick, scoring the Bolts' first goal with 21:18 left in the first half. Sophomore Brooke Dunham gave Thunder Basin the lead with a goal off an assist by senior Brady Deimling as time expired in the first half.
In the second half, Thunder Basin would add five more goals to secure the win. Carlson scored her second and third goal of the game with 34:52 and 25:55 left in the game respectively. Dunham had her first assist on Carlson's third goal.
Sophomore Sam Banar scored next off a free kick with 21:22 left in the game before senior Macy Schomer scored her first goal off an assist by Dunham four minutes later before Dunham scored her second goal with 4:17 left in the game to round out the scoring at 7-1.
Bolt boys beat Camels 7-1
Through its first 12 games of the season, the Thunder Basin boys team had yet to allow a goal. Campbell County changed that Thursday evening as they were able to get one past senior goaltender Seth Stevens for the first time this season.
The goal, scored by senior Joseph Rodriquez, would be all the Camels would get in the game offensively.
Thunder Basin senior Cody Shrum scored the first goal of the game in the 14th minute to give the Bolts a 1-0 lead before Rodriquez netted his goal to tie the game at 1-1.
The Bolts would score the final six goals of the game.
Senior Sergey Pfiel scored with 17:43 left in the first half before sophomore Caleb Howell scored 15 minutes later to five the Bolts a 3-1 lead going into halftime.
In the second half, senior Ian Tucker scored in the 44th minute before Howell scored his second goal with 31:42 left in the game. Senior Damien Myers got involved in the scoring with his first goal less than 15 seconds later to put the Bolts up 6-1.
Sophomore Angel Ontiveros finished up the scoring with a goal with 20:36 left in the game to bring the game to its final score of 7-1.
The Bolt boys improved to 13-0 and 11-0 in conference play. Campbell County's regular season ended with the pair of losses at TBHS but the Bolt boys and girls will both play their last regular season game Friday night in Sheridan.
The Class 4A East Regional Tournament will start May 13 at Campbell County High School.
