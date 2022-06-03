CIF in limbo: Russ out, Titus and Johnson take over Billings and Rapid City

Steven Titus feels a lot like Jon Taffer on Bar Rescue during his first year owning the Wyoming Mustangs.
Titus, who bought the professional indoor football team from founder Keith Russ in March, claims he’s been cleaning up the mess Russ left behind since he bought the team.
“Instead of Bar Rescue, there should be an indoor football team rescue,” Titus said. “And I should be the main character.”
Russ owned and managed the Mustangs during their inaugural season playing in the Champions Indoor Football League. Russ, who organized Pick Six Entertainment with Tel Koan, founded two new CIF teams — the Rapid City Marshals and the Billings Outlaws — this season. The group owned three of the eight teams in the league before selling the Mustangs to Titus in March.
League-wide controversy surfaced when the CIF took over the daily operations of both Rapid City and Billings this week. The Marshals were evicted from their hotel in South Dakota after Russ and Pick Six Entertainment failed to pay wages and bills, according to the Rapid City Journal.
Similar allegations arose in Billings with several players, coaches and team staff claiming to have gone without pay for multiple weeks, according to 406mtsports.com. Russ did not respond to phone calls before print deadline.
“It’s a sad deal what’s going on around the league,” Titus said. “It’s unfortunate we had these fly-by-night owners who just came in, started teams and took all the money they could before leaving after a season or two.
“It’s sad for these communities that are loyal to sports teams. I’m trying to do what I can to fix it. It’s been a long season of mending relationships on the business side here (in Gillette).”
In an effort to right the CIF ship, Titus officially put in an ownership application for the Outlaws earlier this week. Wes Johnson, the chief operating officer for the Mustangs, also applied to buy the Marshals last month.
Both applications were approved by the league late Thursday afternoon, Titus said.
Both Titus and Johnson had previously agreed to terms to buy their respective teams from Russ and Pick Six, CIF league coordinator Mike McCoy said.
“(Titus) has to work out a deal with the owner, Keith, and those two already agreed to a deal,” McCoy said Wednesday. “Now the league office gets involved to approve the new ownership and the board will get together to discus everything. But I think it’ll happen pretty quick.”
The pair officially took over ownership after being approved by the rest of the league owners Thursday. McCoy has spent the entire week in Billings doing a thorough financial audit of the Outlaws organization.
“I’m here to look at the situation before there is a transfer of ownership,” McCoy told the News Record on Wednesday. “There’s so much involved in this and there’s so many moving pieces. Obviously Keith needs to honor any contracts he made before he sold the team and now we’re just seeing who owes what at this point.”
The CIF is conducting a similar financial review in Rapid City to determine exactly how many bills Russ and Pick Six Entertainment left unpaid in the two cities, Titus said.
“Anything that Pick Six has touched is being reviewed,” Titus said. “It’s a mess and it’s sad, but it’s definitely salvageable.”
Russ didn’t just leave a sour taste in the mouths of Rapid City and Billings fans, Titus said. Since taking over the day-to-day operations of the Mustangs in March, Titus has had to learn the new life skill of “fixing broken football teams.”
“The problem with Keith was football always came before business,” Titus said. “He just kept making promises he couldn’t keep.”
Johnson — who also owns 4 Seasons Events in Gillette — is dealing with almost an identical situation in Rapid City. But after his purchase was made official this week he feels excited and optimistic going into the new business venture. He bought the team with his sister, Rebecca Chapman.
“Rapid City is still a great market and the community there wants this organization to succeed,” Johnson said. “There’s nothing quite like arena football. ... There’s just so much opportunity for these organizations to provide entertainment for thousands of people.”
After buying a team that started the season 0-2, Titus is happy with the way the Mustangs have been able to turn their season around. Wyoming clinched its first playoff spot in the team’s two-year history with a 40-30 win over the Southwest Kansas Storm last weekend.
“With all the adversity that our team has had, it’s been a roller coaster and a s- — show of a year,” Titus said. “But we made the playoffs. Anything can happen once you make the show. We did what no one in this country thought we could do.”
Titus feels equally optimistic about the opportunity to take over in Billings. The Outlaws are 6-3 and hold the No. 3 seed in the playoffs going into this weekend.
“There’s a great group of people that already work in Billings and I think me taking over will be a breath of fresh air for them,” Titus said. “It’s exactly what happened in Gillette. The bills will get paid now and the players will get paid. I’ve done it once in Gillette and I’m going to do it again in Billings.”
Titus faces somewhat of a bizarre situation during his first weekend as the Outlaws’ owner. Billings and Wyoming play each other Saturday in Montana and could possible play again in the first round of the playoffs.
Titus compared it to owning multiple cars in the Nascar Cup Series.
“You want one car to get in first place and you want your second car right behind it,” Titus said.
Owning two CIF teams opens up plenty of doors for Titus to expand his business footprints in both Gillette and Billings. His number one goal now is to earn back the trust that Russ and Pick Six Entertainment have lost from fans, players and local businesses over the last several weeks, Titus said.
“It’s absolutely sickening how Pick Six Entertainment treated Rapid City, Gillette and Billings,” Titus said. “It’s something that no town who’s this supportive of sports should have to go through. My goal is to be loyal to the league and to salvage these markets, just like we were able to do in Gillette.”
Johnson bought the Marshals in May and was set to take full control of the team in August. Koan resigned from his ownership stake at Pick Six on May 10 and said he has not been involved with the issues of the last few weeks, according to the Rapid City Journal.
The CIF announced in April a new team would compete in the league next season. Russ and Pick Six announced plans to launch a team in Mesquite, Texas.
“The CIF is happy to accept Mesquite as our 9th market,” the league’s board of directors said in a statement on its website. “Texas is a key part of the league’s growth and we look forward to working with their experienced ownership (Pick Six) to give this market great indoor football in 2023.”
The future of Pick Six’s team in Mesquite has not yet been announced by the league, McCoy said.
“I’ve heard some extremely disturbing stories that are just criminal but the league is out here doing what they have to do to officially review the situation,” Titus said. “The league is considering all of its options at this point.”
The most important thing moving forward for McCoy and the rest of the league is to salvage both teams in Billings and Rapid City.
“The league loves the markets,” McCoy said. “They’ve done everything right to make this a positive situation. They both have the bones and guts to be great franchises.”
