Jefferson Neary remembers throwing up jumpers in the gym at Natrona County High School in March, physically and mentally preparing for a Class 4A state quarterfinal game against Star Valley at the state basketball tournament.
Neary, then a Campbell County High School junior, had already heard reports that no fans or media would be permitted at the tournament because of a relatively new and mysterious (at least in Wyoming) virus called COVID-19. But when CCHS head coach Bubba Hladky gathered the team together, Neary knew something was wrong.
Thunder Basin High School’s Deegan Williams and McKale Holte were eating breakfast with the rest of their team at Perkins when they heard the news. The Class 3A/4A State Basketball Championships had been canceled by the Casper-Natrona County Health Department over concerns of spreading COVID-19. They were soon on buses back to Gillette.
Eight months later, both the Campbell County and Thunder Basin basketball teams are back in the gym preparing for a new season. While COVID-19 is still rampant throughout parts of the country, including many counties in Wyoming, winter sports have been given the green light to begin on time by the Wyoming High School Activities Association.
Official basketball practices started this week and both the Camels and Bolts have their first games of the year scheduled for Dec. 11 at the Gillette Re/Max Tournament.
Bolts hope to keep momentum
For the first time since the school opened in 2017, the Thunder Basin boys were crowned regional champions this past season. Going into the state tournament as the No. 1 seed from the East, the Bolts were primed to make a deep playoff run.
While all the momentum of winning the regional championship in double overtime over rival Sheridan came crashing down with the cancellation of the state tournament, Williams and Holte said that momentum has been built back up going into the new season.
The Bolts lost five talented seniors from last year’s roster, including three starters, but the return of juniors Williams and Holte gives Thunder Basin two younger players who have plenty of varsity experience.
Williams, who earned all-state honors last year as a sophomore, said the motivation going into this season is to keep the same energy the team had going into last year’s state tournament.
“We had all of the momentum in the world and it just got crushed,” Williams said. “Not only are we playing for ourselves now, but we’re playing for those five guys that didn’t get to experience state last year, and that’s motivation for us to just get better and better all season.”
While high school athletes across the state remain angry and emotional about the loss of last year’s state tournament, Holte said it drives the Bolts now to follow all the safety precautions and health guidelines to ensure the team can complete the season.
“What happened last year, we were upset and angry of course, but I think it’s just going to push us even more,” Holte said. “We just want to get back there and actually have a chance to win it this year.”
While both juniors agreed the Bolts will need a few of the younger and less experienced guys on the team to step up, Holte said trust and team chemistry will be the most important factor in how well Thunder Basin comes out of the gate this season.
“I think a big part of our chemistry is that we just have to learn how to trust one another,” Holte said. “Once we trust each other we can trust that when we give up a somewhat good look for an even better look, that they’re going to do that same thing for us.”
TBHS coach Rory Williams is thankful he’s been able to gather his players together and begin preparing for a new season, despite being limited to 100 fans in the gym to start.
“You’re not guaranteed anything, especially tomorrow,” coach Williams said. “We all know things can change overnight with this and we just need to make the most of the opportunity we’ve been given.
“There’s thousands of high school athletes that would love to be dribbling a basketball in a gym right now.”
While not all the returning players started last season, coach Williams said he has seven who earned varsity letters last year. As of now, the team will consist of three seniors, five juniors and a handful of sophomores who will need to take full advantage of any minutes they get.
“We feel like we’re leaving right where we left off,” coach Williams said. “We feel really comfortable with where we’re at.”
Camels returning starting five
Across town at Campbell County, the Camels will likely head into the first game of the season with five seniors making up the starting lineup.
Luke Hladky, who was the lone Camel named all-state last season, will take back the reigns to the Campbell County offense. While Hladky led the Camels in points last season, senior Neary also returns as the vocal leader for CCHS on the court.
The Camels finished 11-13 last season and stumbled out of the regional tournament with the East’s No. 4 seed after a 62-48 loss in the third place game to Cheyenne East. Despite the regional tournament miscues, Campbell County was prepared to make a run in the state tournament as an underdog.
With COVID-19 putting an end to the hopes of a fairy-tale state tournament run back in March, the five starting seniors want to take full advantage of the senior season that many thought was in question to even happen at all.
“Now it’s even more important because there’s going to be consequences for not following the rules,” Neary said. “If you’re not following the rules, it can lead to disqualification in the state tournament, which is obviously what you play for.
“We have to be smart. Not only in school and not only on the court, but out of school we have to be smart as well.”
COVID-19 restrictions aside, Neary said the Camels are approaching the season with the goal of a state championship in mind.
“We have high expectations for ourselves,” Neary said. “We’re chasing that championship.”
