Roughriders Vs. Pocatello
Dominic Hecker dives for a ground ball at second base for an out against Pocatello, Idaho, during a Northwest Regional tournament game Friday at Hladky Stadium in Gillette. The Roughriders went on to win, securing a spot in Sunday’s championship game.

 Ed Glazar

The Gillette Roughriders lost 10-6 to the Cheyenne Sixers on Saturday, leaving Gillette's championship game opponent to be determined by a Sunday afternoon game between Fort Collins and Cheyenne.

