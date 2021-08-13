The Campbell County High School boys golf team started the fall sports season by winning the Thunder Basin Invite on Friday at Bell Nob Golf Course.
The Camel boys took first place with a two-day score of 643 and were led by senior Shay Leopold who finished in first place with a score of 144. Leopold shot a 75 on Thursday before leading the field with a 69 on Friday.
Leopold won the boys title by 13 strokes over Cheyenne Central's Caden Cunningham.
Brant Morrison finished sixth for the Camels after shooting a 80 and 81 for a two-day score of 161. Dawson Reed tied for 14th with a score of 165, Peyton Wasson tied for 21st with a score of 175, Jackson Evans finished 23rd with a score of 176, Connor King finished 28th with a score of 185 and Eric Granat finished tied for 40th with a score of 213.
Campbell County's lone female golfer, junior Myah Hammerquist, finished tied for 11th with a score of 178.
The Thunder Basin girls team finished third with a two-day score of 559 while the boys teams finished fifth with a score of 698.
Leigton Holden was the top-scorer for the Bolts boys with 164 (13th), followed by Deegan Williams with 165 (T-14th), Ethan Shelledy with 184 (T-26th), Jayce Delancey with 186 (T-29th), Carter Parker with 186 (T-29th), Bodie Williams with 190 (31st) and Grayson Sargent with 195 (34th).
On the girls side, Darby Barstad led the way for the Bolts with a score of 173 for a seventh place finish in the tournament. Behind Barstad was Kendall Gemar at 194 (13th), Alyssa Harcharik at 199 (T-14th), Hailey Westbrook at 199 (T-14th) and Patience Wood at 216 (18th).
Behind the Campbell County boys in team scores was Sheridan (650), Kelly Walsh (653), Cheyenne Central (655), Thunder Basin (698), Cheyenne East (724), Buffalo (725) and Natrona County (821).
For the girls, Sheridan won the team title with a score of 484, followed by Kelly Walsh (535), Thunder Basin (559), Cheyenne Central (580) and Natrona County (580).
Both the Campbell County and Thunder Basin golf teams will return to the course next weekend for a two-day tournament in Sheridan. The Camels and Bolts will play at Kendrick Municipal Golf Course next Thursday and Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.