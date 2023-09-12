Six years ago, Campbell County High School golf coach Bryan Young took over the program. It was the year that Thunder Basin opened and split Gillette’s high schoolers between the two schools, and the golf team was hit hardest.
When Young took over the program, there were four Camels on the team — all boys, no girls. It took several years for the team to grow, both for the boys and the girls. For a long time, the Camels had one girl on the team, and it wasn’t until this year that the Camels finally had enough girls to qualify for state.
But six years later, the program isn’t just turned around, it’s thriving. The boys team, led by juniors Jackson Evans and Jackson Laakso, finished first in three events this fall season. At the conference tournament in Gillette, the Camel boys finished second behind Cheyenne East.
Even with the top-two finish, the Camels feel they can do better and they’re ready to prove it in the final tournament of the season. Young said that he thinks he hasn’t seen the best golf out of these boys.
The state tournament is held in Sheridan at the Powder Horn Golf Course. It isn’t their home course like Bell Nob, but it’s a course that the team is familiar with. The boys played there a few times as a group over summer and a few played on their own at Powder Horn. Young said that experience is invaluable, and that the more they can play there, the more comfortable they will be. The Camels should certainly be more comfortable at Powder Horn than Cheyenne East’s team.
“It’s going to be tough,” Jackson Laakso said. “The greens are going to be tough. Powder Horn is always tough to play, but everyone has played there. We have a pretty good concept of the course, layout. It won’t be new to us.”
The Camels are led by a trio of juniors who are hitting their stride both as a team and individually on the course. Jackson Evans, who was the Camels’ top boy at Bell Nob, finished sixth in the conference tournament at 159. One stroke behind him came Laakso, who had two Camels finish right behind him in Cade Peterson and Drew Gemar.
“I feel like the team is in a good spot, and we left a lot out there,” Evans said. “I feel confident in our abilities.”
Only two schools, Campbell County and Cheyenne East, had four golfers finish in the top 10. It’s common to see a team that has one golfer as its strength. That single person can qualify a team for state, but it is still nearly impossible to win state with one strong golfer. But the Camels and the Thunderbirds are two teams that are solid one through five, which separates them from the rest of the teams.
To be in the conversation is a remarkable feat for the team. The boys say they’re changing the culture, Laakso went as far as to say they think they can be one of the best Camel teams of all time. It was a rebuild like no other when the split happened, but the team has made it out to the other side. There’s no guarantee that they win the state tournament, but the success the team has already had shows why Young was voted the co-4A East Coach of the Year.
“It’s been a process,” Young said. “When I took over we had four boys, no girls. That was the whole team. Now, we have some good kids who didn’t make the five-(player) team for the qualifier. That’s what you want for a program, that competition where kids are grinding and staying focused in practice or you can drop down and there’s a kid ready to jump in.”
It’s still a relatively young team. The junior class carries a heavy load, both in leadership and in their play. The Camels will have more opportunities beyond Sheridan to win a state title.
But the key for this year’s Camels team will be to remain strong mentally. Evans said that the state tournament will come down to who can let poor shots go and move on quickest.
The Camels haven’t had a boys team win the state tournament since 1983. In Sheridan, the Camels might have their best chance in a long time.
