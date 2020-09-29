A few months ago, Ethan Hayes didn’t know if he’d have a job when October rolled around.
The new Gillette Wild hockey coach is excited to get to work as the North American 3 Hockey League Tier III junior hockey season begins Friday on the road against the Helena Bighorns.
“I’m real excited,” Hayes said. “I think we have a ton of potential and we just need to figure out how to get guys confident enough in each other and get them used to each other. If we can do that I think things are going to go real well.”
The Wild are coming off a 20-27 finish last regular season followed by two back-to-back losses to knock them out of the first round of the playoffs. The season was difficult after a 10-1 start to the year.
Former head coach Steve Kruk was fired midway through the season after serving a suspension for shouting at an opposing coach. Taylor Shaw, now the team’s associate head coach, served as interim coach for the remainder of the season until Hayes was hired this offseason.
Now at the helm of the ship, Hayes wants to instill a winning culture in the locker room for the Wild.
“Getting guys to have the mindset that nobody is better than you and nobody is going to work harder than you is incredibly important,” Hayes said. “If you can take that mindset through life it’s going to help you be confident in anything that you do.”
The winning culture is contagious and is a great environment for a player to be in during the pivotal years of early adulthood, Hayes said.
“You don’t want to build someone’s brain with, ‘You know what, these guys are better, let’s just take our lumps and then go home,’” Hayes said. “I think a winning culture is real important.”
Hayes was previously an assistant coach with division rival Great Falls Americans the last two seasons. During that time, he said his favorite place to travel to was Spirit Hall Ice Arena.
“The fans in Gillette are pretty passionate and they like to be loud. I’m all for that,” Hayes said. “I’m excited to get back and play a home game here.”
Fans will have to wait a few weeks for the first Wild home game, as the opener isn’t until Oct. 16, when the Wild will play back-to-back games against the Great Falls Americans.
Covid restrictions
While the Wild are able to play home and away games to start the season, the team will have public health restrictions in place to maintain the safety of the players and fans of Gillette Wild hockey.
“We can only have 500 fans in the building. That’s our maximum capacity for now,” Hayes said. “We’ve organized our seating so there’s stickers and things on the chairs in the building to let you know which ones you can sit in and which ones you can’t sit in.”
Despite the restrictions, Hayes is grateful to have a season in the first place.
“For a minute there I thought I’d have to be job searching right now and not actively coaching, so I’m real happy they were able to throw some stuff together as quickly as they did,” Hayes said. “There’s a lot of organizations that put a lot of heart and a lot of blood, sweat and tears into making sure all eight teams in our division had a go, so I’m real thankful for that.”
While Hayes will have to wait to coach in front of his first sellout crowd on the Gillette Wild home bench, he’s looking forward to seeing 500 fans in the seats.
“Seats are limited but we are fortunate enough to be able to still have 500 fans,” Hayes said. “A lot of teams are still at 250 or 200, so they’re even more limited.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.