The Thunder Basin High School girls basketball team won its seventh conference game of the season with a 52-35 win over Kelly Walsh on Friday in Casper.
The Bolts took an early 16-10 lead after the first quarter and maintained the six-point lead in the second quarter to go into the halftime break up 27-21. Thunder Basin outscored the Trojans 17-7 in the third quarter and held onto the lead in the final eight minutes to hold onto the win.
Junior Joelie Spelts led the Bolts in scoring with 19 points, including 15 points in the first half. Senior Gabby Mendoza finished with 13, junior Laney McCarty scored nine and sophomore Kambel Cox finished with six.
The win pushes the Bolts to 15-4 on the season and 7-1 in conference play. Thunder Basin is 4-0 in the Northeast Quadrant and has been ranked No. 3 in the WyoPrep.com coaches and media girls basketball rankings for the majority of the season.
Kelly Walsh fell to 8-10 and 2-6 on the year and 0-4 in the quadrant. The Bolts completed the season-sweep of the Trojans after a 60-24 win in Gillette last month.
Thunder Basin will return to the court for another big conference game with Sheridan for senior night Saturday. The Bolts will play the Broncs at 5:30 p.m. at TBHS.
