The Thunder Basin High School girls swimming and diving team has a new face leading the charge as it starts its fall season.
Rylie Pilon, 22, was hired as a chemistry teacher at Thunder Basin High School after graduating from the University of Wyoming in May. To go along with her teaching duties, Pilon was also hired as the TBHS swim coach after Jade Moser stepped down.
Pilon has never coached before, but she’s no stranger to the pool. She graduated from Campbell County in 2017 after helping win four straight Class 4A team state championships in swimming. She earned all-state and all-conference honors all four years in high school.
She also won two state championships in basketball under coach Mitch Holst and was named all-conference her senior year.
Pilon feels good about the progress her team has made through the first two weeks of practice. The Bolts had 18 girls going into the season-opening meet Friday in Laramie.
“We’re really working on creating the kind of team and program that we want to see,” Pilon said. “We have a few girls that trained really hard in the offseason and our girls are just working really hard.
“We have a pretty young swim team. We’re really working to figure out who we are and what we want to be known for.”
Thunder Basin will return nine athletes who participated in last year’s state meet in Laramie, including five swimmers and four divers.
The Bolts’ top-finish at state last year came in the consolation final for the 200-yard freestyle relay. Thunder Basin’s team of Anna Talbott, sophomore Hailey Walter, junior Kaylee Robertson and sophomore Madi Zach finished in seventh place after winning the consolation heat.
Talbott is the only swimmer in the relay team to graduate. Walter, Robertson and Zach are all back for another season and the three returners also finished in ninth place in the 400-yard freestyle at state with Talbott.
Walter, Talbott, junior Izzy Sullivan and junior Maci Wingfield finished 10th in the 200-yard medley relay. Sullivan and Wingfield also returned to Thunder Basin’s swim team this year.
Individually, Walter finished 13th in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 1 minute, 9.42 seconds. Zach finished 14th in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 26.75 and Robertson finished 27th at 27.56 in the same race.
Zach and Robertson both also competed in the 100-yard freestyle with Zach finishing 16th at 59.09 and Robertson finishing 18th at 59.81.
The Bolts are also returning four divers from last season’s team. Seniors Sara Madsen, Brooke Zipperian and Malia Andersen all returned alongside junior Maleah Cope.
Cope finished 10th in the 1-meter dive at state with a final score of 328.80. Madsen finished 14th at 219.50, Zipperian finished 22nd at 124.65 and Andersen finished 25th at 108.50.
A good indication for how the season will go for Pilon and the Bolts will be the first couple of meets to start the season. Thunder Basin will swim again in the Laramie Pentathlon on Saturday.
“The first meet is going to be a really good opportunity for them to see what they can do and for us to kind of see where they are as coaches,” Pilon said. “We’re excited just to see how they’re going to race and learning how we can travel and compete together.”
As a Campbell County graduate, Pilon is already plenty familiar with the high school swimming community in Wyoming. Thunder Basin and Campbell County practice together at the Campbell County Aquatic Center, which puts Pilon just a handful of steps away from her former coach, Phil Rehard.
Thunder Basin also has a new diving coach in Klaire Rehard, who graduated from CCHS in 2020. Like Pilon, Rehard is coaching in the same pool as her former coach, who is also her father. Klaire took over for Tiffany Small after she stepped down in the off-season.
Klaire’s younger sister, Skye Rehard, is a junior on the Campbell County swim team.
Pilon will compete against another former coach in Cheyenne Central’s Josh Bott. Bott won eight state championships between boys and girls at Campbell County from 2011 to 2018, according to WyoPrep.com.
While attending UW, Pilon often used the facilities at Laramie High School. That introduced her to legendary Laramie coach Tom Hudson, who earned his 800th career win last season, according to WyoPrep.com.
“It’s just really fun to be back in this environment,” Pilon said. “I get to share my experience and my passion for swimming with some of these kids.”
After swimming for four years at UW, Pilon thought her competitive swimming days were over. But the opportunity to coach at Thunder Basin has given her the chance to stay involved with the sport she loves from a point of view she’s never experienced before.
“I really didn’t know if swimming would continue to be a part of my life, so I’m really excited that I get to be a part of this team,” Pilon said. “I want to build the culture here and also share how awesome swimming is with the kids.”
Thunder Basin finished ninth out of 12 teams at last year’s state meet. Under the new direction of Pilon, the Bolts hope to make a statement in the pool right away.
Thunder Basin’s home-opener will be against Laramie at 4 p.m. Friday. The state meet will be Nov. 5-6 in Gillette.
