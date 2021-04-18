The Thunder Basin and Campbell County high school track teams competed in the Dan Hansen Invite Saturday in Sheridan.
The Bolt girls led the way with a second place finish as a team followed by the Camel girls in third place. On the boys side, Thunder Basin finished fourth while the Campbell County boys took seventh.
Sheridan won the team title for both boys and girls.
The Sheridan girls won with a score of 107.5, followed by Thunder Basin (102), Campbell County (85.5), Natrona County (77.5), Kelly Walsh (72), Cody (57.5), Tongue River (53), Buffalo (45), Powell (40), Big Horn (2) and Wright (1).
The Sheridan boys team won with a score of 168, followed by Natrona County (104), Kelly Walsh (76.5), Thunder Basin (64), Powell (61), Campbell County (57), Buffalo (35), Tongue River (34), Big Horn (32.5), Cody (8) and Wright (4).
The Camel girls won six events in the meet while the Thunder Basin girls won three. The Campbell County boys team won two events and the Bolt boys won one.
Girls results
Campbell County seniors Nyomi Moore and Lauryn Love each won two events on the day. Moore won the 100-meter dash with a time of 12.52 seconds and the long jump with a distance of 17 feet 11 inches.
Love swept the throwing events by winning the shot put with a throw of 44-8 and the discus with a throw of 138-9.
Two other Camel girls won individual events. Junior Sydalee Brown won the 200-meter dash with a time of 25.95 and junior Charlotte Marasco won the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 15.42.
For Thunder Basin, two girls won individual events. Rylee Brandon won the 800-meter run with a time of 2 minutes 29.66 seconds and senior Gabby Drube won the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 46.62.
The Bolt girls also won one relay event. The tam of Megan Doherty, Abby Arnold, Madison Lubben and Brandon won the 4x800 meter relay with a time of 10:58.03.
Boys results
Campbell County junior Remar Pitter led the way for the Camel boys with two individual wins. Pitter won the high jump with a height of 6 feet and the long jump with a distance of 23-3.
For Thunder Basin, the boys lone win came in the 4x100 meter relay. The team of Steven Mansheim, Jaxon Pikula, Isaiah Haliburton and Andre Felton won the event with a time of 45.18.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.