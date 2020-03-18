Six Gillette basketball players were named first-team Class 4A all-state selections Tuesday as players around Wyoming received a small bit of postseason closure following the cancellation of the 3A/4A State Basketball Championships last week.
The Thunder Basin High School teams led the way with two first-team selections each. The lone returner from last year’s all-state list was senior Jersie Taylor, who led the Bolts to a third-place finish at regionals and an overall record of 20-6.
Junior Sydney Solem was the TBHS girls team’s other first-team selection, while senior Blaine Allen and sophomore Deegan Williams also received the honor after leading the boys team to a regional championship on its home floor.
Taylor was one of the state’s best overall point guards and she did it with a broken left wrist for the final six weeks of the season. TBHS coach Braidi Lutgen knew about the injury, but Taylor kept it quiet so other teams wouldn’t know about it.
It didn’t affect her fearless drives into the paint, which often ended with her crashing to the floor and an uncanny ability to finish among the trees. Taylor ranked fifth in the state in scoring at 13.6 points per game, sixth in assists and also led the 4A East in steals at 3.2 per game.
“She’s an extremely tough player, mentally and physically,” Lutgen said. “She’s selfless, but she’s also going to do what she needs to to win games. There were games that she took over with her scoring this year.”
Solem, a 5-foot-9 forward, also possessed a fearlessness with larger players around her. She chases every loose ball and battles for every rebound, despite dealing with a size disadvantage much of the time.
“My role has always been physicality ever since I was a freshman. I’m just not afraid of being physical with players,” Solem said. “But this year I felt like I had to step into more of a leadership role.”
Solem, who said she was surprised to find out she was an all-state selection, led the team in rebounding at 5.1 per game and was third on the team with 8.7 points per game. She thanked her coach for constantly pushing her the last three seasons.
On the boys side, the Bolts spread the scoring load fairly evenly across the five starters, but only two made the first-team all-state list. Allen was the lone senior and said improving on his second-team all-state status from last year was a big deal.
“I knew I was capable of it,” he said. “I was just excited that I made the first team this year. We have a lot of good athletes in Wyoming, so it’s cool to be up there with the best of them.”
Allen said that “everyone knows me as a shooter,” but that he grew to be a much better rebounder as the tallest player on an undersized team. Allen ranked eighth in the conference in scoring (14.2 PPG) and seventh in the state in rebounding (6 RPG).
Many of Allen’s open 3-pointers were created by Thunder Basin’s point guard, Williams. The Bolts were most effective when shooters were moving around the perimeter and their sophomore guard would get into the crevices and make the right pass.
“He kind of led us in every game,” Allen said.
Williams ranked in the top 10 in the conference in four major categories, according to WyoPreps. He led the state in steals (3.5 per game) and assists (6.8), was seventh in rebounding (6.7) and ranked 10th in the 4A East in scoring (13.8).
Williams said it was a good year, but that kind of production was part of the system.
“I just tried to get my shooters the ball all year. They made 3s and I got a lot of assists,” he said. “That’s what happens when you shoot 40 3s a game. The point guard gets a lot of assists.”
Thunder Basin had a player from both the girls and boys teams who were right on the cutline of making the first-team all-state list. Williams’ sophomore teammate McKale Holte, who ranked seventh in the state at 16 points per game, was a second-team selection.
So was senior Molly Strub, who averaged 7.7 points and 4.2 rebounds, despite fighting through a knee injury for part of the season.
Two Camels earn all-state
Being selected to the all-state team wasn’t much solace for Campbell County junior Luke Hladky, Class 4A’s leading scorer this season.
He was at the airport Tuesday when he found out about the honor, as his family was traveling to Texas to visit relatives. His dad, CCHS coach Bubba Hladky, told him, but it wasn’t the happy news it should have been.
“It feels pretty good. I’ve worked pretty hard my life for basketball, but it didn’t feel as good without being able to play in the tournament,” he said. “Everything that’s sweet isn’t as sweet.
“I would easily trade any all-conference or all-state awards if we could go and play in the tournament. That’s much more important to me.”
Hladky used an unmatched quickness with the ball and a quick trigger from 3-point range to average a state-leading 22.5 points per game. He also dished out five assists per game, which ranked third in 4A.
Campbell County’s other all-state selection was Shaelea Milliron, who took on a much bigger role this year as a junior.
“My goal was just to lead my team, because after Rylee (Hladky) and a couple of our key seniors left, I knew (Coach Mitch) Holst expected to me to be a leader,” she said.
Similar to Hladky, not being able to play at state affected the way Milliron got the news of being an all-state selection. She was in the doctor’s office when her mother showed her the all-state list and it didn’t seem real at first.
“With the way our season ended I kind of forgot that they were still doing (all-state),” Milliron said. “I think I was more shocked and confused, but I was really excited and thankful, too.”
Milliron had no choice but to become a primary ball handler for the Camels this year, and said she worked hard to improve in that area. She thrived when she was making drives to the basket and led CCHS with 11 points and two steals per game.
