A win is a win and the Gillette Mustangs escaped a close call against the Topeka Tropics 48-45 in Gillette on Saturday.
The team's fifth win of the season ties the franchise's win total from the first two years of the team combined. A night that should've been a celebration became a frustrating win for the Mustangs.
The Mustangs took an early lead after intercepting the ball on a tipped pass. A Jaylen Jefferson touchdown and two-point conversion later and the Mustangs were on the board first.
The Tropics, who have a potent passing offense, scored on the next drive and converted on a three-point play after the touchdown. The Mustangs responded with another score to retake the lead 15-9.
The Mustangs got their second interception of the night as Deointae Jones caught the ball with one hand before returning the ball to the Tropics side of the field. Gillette's score gave the team an early and efficient 22-9 lead.
Topeka added another passing touchdown in the half but the Mustangs were able to add two touchdowns to their score and entered the half up 35-16.
After the game, coach Cedric Walker said the team got too comfortable with their lead coming out of halftime and allowed the Tropics to come back in the game.
The offense was able to score twice in the third quarter, but the Tropics were able to respond to each one. The Mustangs held a 48-22 lead in the third and were unable to find the end zone the rest of the night.
Topeka scored and converted on a four-point conversion, bringing a 26-point lead down to 16 in the fourth.
The win brought the Mustangs to 5-1 but the win didn't feel like one to Walker. The defense had key moments — the Mustangs stopped the Tropics from scoring when Topeka had a first and goal from the four-yard line — but blown coverages allowed the Tropics to claw their way back into the game.
Special teams had miscues led to the Tropics earning a point on a rouge twice when the Mustangs couldn't return the ball out of the end zone on a kick return. The Mustangs brought in a kicker to find more success pinning the opponents on kickoffs and find more success on point after touchdown attempts, but both were rocky through the game.
Gillette is past the halfway point on the season, but there is still time to fix the mistakes. The game on Saturday was the team's first at Spirit Hall which condensed the stands and made the environment much louder — especially with cowbells and vuvuzelas being blown by young fans.
The Mustangs will stay home next Saturday for a matchup against the Fargo Invaders.
