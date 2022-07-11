Here are results from the following races Saturday night at Gillette Thunder Speedway:

Mini Bombers

1. Rayshawn Doyle

2. Philip Evans

3. Jacob Carro

WISSOTA Late Model

1. Ed Kirchoff

2. Eddie Kirchoff

3. Richard Haberstroh

WISSOTA Midwest Mods

1. Tony Leiker

2. Matt Heinzerling

3. Danny Allen

WISSOTA Mod Four

1. Dean Larson

2. Marty Erivez Jr.

3. Hayden Minchow

IMCA Hobby Stock

1. John Garrigan Jr.

2. Dino Gronning

3. Mike Matlock

IMCA Modified

1. Connor Friske

2. Eddie Kirchoff

3. Austin Long

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.