Here are results from the following races Saturday night at Gillette Thunder Speedway:
Mini Bombers
1. Rayshawn Doyle
2. Philip Evans
3. Jacob Carro
WISSOTA Late Model
1. Ed Kirchoff
2. Eddie Kirchoff
3. Richard Haberstroh
WISSOTA Midwest Mods
1. Tony Leiker
2. Matt Heinzerling
3. Danny Allen
WISSOTA Mod Four
1. Dean Larson
2. Marty Erivez Jr.
3. Hayden Minchow
IMCA Hobby Stock
1. John Garrigan Jr.
2. Dino Gronning
3. Mike Matlock
IMCA Modified
1. Connor Friske
2. Eddie Kirchoff
3. Austin Long
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.