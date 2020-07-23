Fighting through temperatures in the 90s for the third straight day, the fledgling Campbell County High School softball program wrapped up its youth camp Wednesday afternoon.
The camp was split into a morning and afternoon session, with grades 1-6 participating in the morning and grades 7-12 in the afternoon.
CCHS coach Haley Gray said the staff was expecting about 60 kids to show up for the camp, but she was pleasantly surprised to see more than 100.
“That was really cool, that was neat. We weren’t expecting it, so we were like, ‘What are we going to do with all these kids?’” Gray said. “We had girls coming from everywhere, not just the CCHS zone.”
Gray, her assistant coach Sarah Hohnholt and about 10 volunteers hosted players from Campbell County and Thunder Basin high schools, Twin Spruce and Sage Valley junior highs and some from outside of town as well.
The camp staff used the fields at the Energy Capital Sports Complex, often splitting the group up by position and using multiple fields at a time.
Before the players could take the field for the camp, each had to have their temperature taken to make sure they registered lower than 100 degrees. Gray said she didn’t have to send any kids home because of that.
Other than that, the staff didn’t have to change the way the camp was run in many ways. Even for the warmup throwing drills to start the day, where everyone from the session is on the same field, the players were able to keep a social distance of 6 feet apart.
One of the extra resources at the camp was Jim Leprouse, the head softball coach at Dawson Community College in Glendive, Montana, which is where Gray played in college. He worked with all the pitchers Wednesday.
Gray, who was recently hired as the first high school softball coach at CCHS, said it felt good to get the ball rolling with the program. Other than the heat, she was happy about the turnout of her first camp in her new role.
“I think it was great. Honestly, it was a wonderful turnout and the kids seemed to be happy. They had fun,” Gray said. “We also had a lot of volunteers. … We could not have done it without at least 10 volunteers, maybe more.”
