Gillette Invite
Buy Now

Campbell County’s David Fenderson competes Saturday in the 200-yard freestyle event during the Gillette invite at the Campbell County Schools Aquatic Center in Gillette.

 Ed Glazar

The Campbell County High School swim and dive team placed seventh in the Gillette Invite on Saturday.

Campbell County managed 266 points, which landed the team between Riverton High School (281 points) and Thunder Basin High School (123 points).

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.