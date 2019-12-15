Everything was going as planned for the Campbell County High School girls when they took a 16-point lead with 1:40 left to play in the first half.
Cody High School proceeded to go on a 13-0 scoring run after that, brought the game into overtime and handing the Camels their first loss on their home court 56-53 in overtime Saturday to close out their run in the RE/MAX Professionals Gillette Basketball Tournament.
With the comeback, the Fillies dealt the Camels (2-1) their first loss of the season.
“They flat-out beat us,” Camels coach Mitch Holst said. “When you give up a 16-point lead and you can’t hang onto the ball, I think you probably deserve that.”
The Camels led 43-38 after three quarters, and then the Fillies’ Torrie Schultzman gave her team its first lead since the first minute of play with a floater midway through the quarter.
Campbell County trailed in the final moments when Camels junior Remington Gusick drew a foul and hit both of her free throws to tie the game at 50 and force a four-minute overtime period.
Schultzman hit a 3-point bucket, and Shaelea Milliron responded for CChS with an and-1 layup. The Fillies scored three free throws to give Cody the lead at 56-53 in the final seconds.
Milliron took a 3-point shot that barely beat the buzzer. Her shot hit off the rim and was no good.
“I think at the end, we definitely were just kind of hurrying things,” Milliron said. “We shouldn’t have been that close. We should’ve been able to beat that team easily. So, we’re going to have to live with this loss.”
Milliron led with 16 points, including nine in the first quarter, and she hit 8-13 free throws in the game. Senior Ali West was second on the team in scoring with 11 points.
“We weren’t communicating, and we just let the ball get by us too much,” West said. “We got tired. That’s part of the reason. And they would screen us and then we wouldn’t talk, or we wouldn’t know who we had and they would get a wide-open three.”
Sophomore Maddie Jacobson tallied her second double-double in three games with a 13-rebound, 10-point performance.
The Camels shot 26% from the field and 4-19 from 3-point range, while the Fillies hit 36% of their shots.
Campbell County beat Scottsbluff (Nebraska) 48-46 in the season-opener on Thursday. Liv Castellanos led with 18 points, before she suffered a lower-back injury at the end of the game. She didn’t play Friday or Saturday. Holst said he wasn’t sure when she would be healthy enough to play.
The Camels moved to 2-0 by beating Evanston 60-53 on Friday night. Madison Robertson, Jacobson, Milliron and Breckyn Percifield all scored in double digits.
Campbell County girls basketball is scheduled to play next at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday against Xaverian High School (New York City) in the High School Winter Showcase in Windsor, Colorado, from Thursday-Saturday.
