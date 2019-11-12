Wrestling
Sage Valley competes at Buffalo Tournament
Sage Valley wrestling competed in the Buffalo Tournament on Saturday and had five wrestlers win in the A division. Five also won in the B division.
In the A division, Antinio Avila, Jais Rose, Dawson DeBusk, Aiden Petersen and Kavonte Montgomery took first place. In the B division, Peyton Alexander, Reed Papenfuss, Draedyn Johnson, Cameron Pilcher and Thompson Carroll took first.
Lance Streifel and Caden Parker placed third, and Brayden Clifford was wfor the Eagles.
Wyatt Black, Braden Roberts, Jeremy Harms, Brent Simms and Niko Billias all placed second place in the B division.
In Sage Valley wrestling’s first dual of the season against Twin Spruce on Nov. 5, the A team won 62-35, and the B team won 130-58.
Toarrin Humble, Rex Imus, Blaize Burrow, Avila, Rose, Caden Parker, DeBusk, Petersen and Montgomery all pinned their opponents in the A team dual. Korbyn Eliassen and Landon Hofer won major decisions.
In the B team matches, Landon Maston, Kaden Pedersen, Aiden Suchor, Ivan Wold, Alexander, Papenfuss, Streifel, Johnson, Emmitt Mai, Pilcher, Justin Miller, Machael Mahoney, Cort Catlin, Nolan Hottell, Koen Teeter and Ahmed Farooq pinned their opponents.
On Nov. 2, Sage Valley took second in the Loren Jackson tournament at Twin Spruce. First-place wrestlers were Alexander, Avila, Billias, Catlin, Dalton Francis, Humble, Montgomery, Simms and Teeter.
Sage Valley wrestling will compete next at Twin Spruce on Tuesday in a quad meet against Sheridan, Buffalo and Twin Spruce.
Basketball
Twin Spruce 7B girls starts 6-0
The Twin Spruce Warriors seventh grade girls basketball B team is undefeated to start the season, 6-0.
Twin Spruce defeated Buffalo 48-3, Hulett 47-5, Upton 37-2, Moorcroft 42-4, Sundance 49-6 and Wright 44-28.
The team is well-rounded, and in its last game against Buffalo, six players had six points or more.
Haydin Dorr, Jayden Haugen, Vivian Lee, Hannah Dowdy, Jadyn Lubkeman, Lanae Kimbley, Gracie Ranum, Yasmin Rodriquez and Miya Remmick make up the team that has out-scored opponents 267-48 to start the season.
Warriors 8B girls extend win streak
Twin Spruce’s eighth grade girls B team beat Upton and Moorcroft on Saturday in Wright to move to seven wins in a row.
In the victory over Upton, Tori Smith scored seven points in the third quarter to help Twin Spruce to a 32-24 victory. Smith led the team with 11 points in the game.
Against Moorcroft, Aubry DeWine scored six of her seven points in the final quarter to help the Warriors pull away and take a 36-25 victory. Payge Riedesel led the Warriors with nine points in the Moorcroft game. Gretchen Bremer grabbed 14 rebounds.
Twin Spruce 7A girls win tourney
The Twin Spruce seventh grade A basketball team won the Gary Merriam Tournament on Saturday at Twin Spruce Junior High.
The Warriors (3-1) started with a 33-0 victory over Carey Junior High from Cheyenne, and moved on to defeat Spearfish 24-22 in the semifinals.
In the tournament championship against Buffalo, the Warriors trailed by four points going into the final quarter. Twin Spruce didn’t allow a field goal in the frame and took a 32-29 victory.
Samantha Torres, Bayley Gray, Riley Walker, Kaylie Neary, Jayde Stremcha, Kierra Foss, McKinlee Franzen, Lauren Kuhbacher, Elise Kuhbacher, Patience Smith and Erika Martinez made up the team of Warriors.
The seventh grade Warriors A team will host Dean Morgan on Thursday.
Sage Valley 8A girls also are tourney champs
The Sage Valley eighth grade A girls basketball team won the Gary Merriam Tournament on Saturday.
In the opening game of the tournament, the Eagles defeated Sturgis 57-11.
In the second game against Spearfish, Sage Valley trailed by eight points going into the second half. The team made a comeback, and with 2.5 seconds to play, Cena Carlson scored a bucket to take a one-point lead, and she was fouled on the shot. She made her free throw and the Eagles took a 40-38 victory to go to the title game.
Sage Valley defeated Twin Spruce 46-30 in the championship game to claim the Gary Merriam Tournament title.
The nine Eagles players were Carlson, Bailey Barnes, Kambel Cox, Rylee Hudson, Brianna Ketchum, Ema Schlekeway, Tyaira Schubach, Natalee Scribner and Attie Westbrook.
Cox led the team with 35 points and 16 rebounds in the tournament. Ketchum scored 27 points, while Hudson tallied 20 points, grabbed 12 boards and recorded nine steals.
In the previous weekend, the Eagles traveled to the Sheridan Invite and won both of their games to start the season.
In the first game of the season against Tongue River, Sage Valley took a 35-25 victory. Cox was the top scorer with seven points. Westbrook and Hudson each scored six.
Sage Valley beat Casper CY 56-4 in the second game. All nine Eagles players scored in the lopsided victory. Carlson and Cox combined for 24 points.
Sage Valley 7A girls finish fourth
The seventh grade A team from Sage Valley opened the season Saturday at the Gary Merriam Tournament and finished fourth.
The Eagles defeated Sturgis 28-20 in the first round. Taylee Cundy led with 16 points and eight rebounds. Greta Heitmann added six points, seven steals and six rebounds.
In the semifinal game, Sage Valley lost to Buffalo 24-37.
They dropped the third place game 36-17 to Spearfish.
Cundy led the Eagles in each game and finished the tournament with 35 points.
Next up for the Sage Valley seventh grade A team is Spearfish on Tuesday.
Eagles 8B girls drops game to Upton
The Sage Valley Eagles eighth grade girls B basketball team lost to Upton Nov. 4 by a score of 32-17.
McKenna Hodges led the team with six points and Brooke Kendrick tallied four. Kylie Drube recorded five steals and grabbed three rebounds.
The Eagles split their two games at the Sheridan Tourney on Nov. 2. Sage Valley defeated Tongue River 35-11 and lost to Big Horn 34-15.
Brooke Kendrick scored 10 points and Hodges finished with six points. Aylssa Harcharick tallied four rebounds.
In the Big Horn game, Rylee Rodgers led with 5 points,
On Oct. 31, the Eagles opened their season with a 25-18 victory over Hulett.
Kendrick and Jaylyn Shepherd led the team scoring six points each.
Upton 7B girls tops Sage Valley 27-9
The seventh grade Sage Valley Eagles B girls basketball lost at Upton 27-9 on Nov. 4.
The Eagles leading scorer was Brinlee Holden, who scored 3 points.
Sage Valley opened the season Oct. 31 with a 20-0 victory over Hulett. McKayla Ely led the team with four points, and Alley Connally and Amya Kiser each added four. Alina Wagner tallied three rebounds and six steals.
